A Coast Starbucks, Subway and Chinese buffet are cited for critical violations

Three Mississippi Coast businesses have been cited for critical violations, according to state health department reports.
One of them is a Chinese buffet that received citations in July after one customer filed a complaint of seeing “full-size roaches” and another reported her daughter found a roach in her flounder. Evidence has been seen again, a report says.
The buffet, a Starbucks and a Subway are among 100 South Mississippi food venues scheduled for inspections by environmentalists with the Mississippi State Department of Health from Nov. 15-21.
They are the only three in the region to receive critical violations in the past week.
The critical violations:
Panda Palace Buffet, 15200 Crossroads Pkwy., Gulfport: On Nov. 20, was not in compliance with insects, rodents and animals not present (corrected on site) and food separated and protected (a repeat violation). The Panda Palace was cited July 26 for violations including a roach problem but the problem was corrected by Oct. 1. The buffet has received mostly Bs during inspections shown in online reports since Feb. 22, 2017.
Starbucks, 2404 Pass Rd., Biloxi: On Nov. 20, was not in compliance with adequate hand washing facilities supplied or accessible. This is the Pass Road coffee shop’s first C. The Starbucks location has received a score of A during inspections listed in online reports since Nov. 14, 2007.
Subway #5896, 2707 U.S. 90, Gautier: On Nov. 20, was not in compliance with proper cold holding temperatures. The deli has received a score of A in most inspections listed in online reports since Nov. 12, 2009.
Inspections in District XI included full-service and fast-food restaurants, caterers, schools, bakeries, coffee shops, mobile food units and food service at the Jackson County Detention Center and Harrison County Juvenile Detention Center.
District XI is made up of Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, Pearl River, Stone and Hancock counties.
A total of 406 food venues were scheduled for inspection statewide, with a total of six businesses receiving a score of C.
Health department workers use a scoring system that gives a score of A to food service providers in compliance with state regulations. They give a B to providers if any critical violations found are corrected during an inspection.
A score of C is given for critical violations not corrected during an inspection. Restaurants that receive a C must correct critical violations within 10 days.
Two restaurants cited for critical violations earlier this month have each received a B in follow-up inspections.
Evidence of mice had been found at St. Alphonsus School in Ocean Springs in a Nov. 19 inspection of its cafeteria area. The school closed the cafeteria temporarily.
Hot lunches at St. Alphonsus will resume Nov. 26, Principal Deacon David Allen said Friday.
“Although we were not required to close, she (the inspector) complimented us for going above and beyond when she learned that we ceased service immediately in favor of having the facility professionally cleaned and sanitized for the sake of our students,” Allen said.
“The inspector’s only regret, she told us, was that she could not issue us a grade of A on the inspection since department regulations prevent awarding follow-up inspection grades above increments of one in these cases.”
The only other regional food venue to receive critical violations this month is El Saltillo #2 on Cedar Lake Road in Biloxi. A re-inspection is pending. The violations involved contamination and chemical issues.
To file a complaint about a specific restaurant or other food service provider, visit your county health department or email food@msdh.ms.gov.
You can check out individual venues’ inspections online at msdh.ms.gov.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
