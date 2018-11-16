How does Mississippi’s restaurant inspection grading work?

Find everything you need to know about Mississippi's restaurant and food facility inspection grading system, including the State Department of Health's guidelines to food safety, and the rating system that reflects critical violations.
By
Up Next
Find everything you need to know about Mississippi's restaurant and food facility inspection grading system, including the State Department of Health's guidelines to food safety, and the rating system that reflects critical violations.
By

Health News

Critical violations found at popular Mexican restaurant on the Coast

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

November 16, 2018 05:00 AM

A popular Mexican restaurant has been cited for critical violations, state health department reports show.

El Saltillo on Cedar Lake Road in Biloxi received a score of C during inspections by the Mississippi State Department of Health in the area from Nov. 8-14. It was the only one in the region to be cited for critical violations in the past week.

El Saltillo owns five restaurants on the Coast — two in Biloxi and one each in Ocean Springs, Gulfport and Long Beach.

The critical violations:

El Saltillo # 2 Restaurant, 920 Cedar Lake Rd. Ste. E, Biloxi: In an inspection on Nov. 12, the restaurant was found not in compliance with food contact surface cleaned/sanitized, food separated and protected, and toxic substance properly identified/stored/used. The latter two were corrected on site. The restaurant’s bar received a B in the same inspection due to an issue with hand-washing facilities; that problem was corrected on site. The restaurant has received an A during two inspections in the past year, and has received mostly As and Bs since Feb. 2, 2011.

State inspections rate food venues with an A if they meet standard requirements, and a B for violations that are corrected during the inspection. A score of C is given for critical violations and they are scheduled for a follow-up inspection.

All food venues are required to post their latest inspection report where customers can see them.

To file a complaint about food service issues at a specific place, visit your county health department or email food@msdh.ms.gov with details.

You can check out individual venues’ inspections online at msdh.ms.gov.

Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

  Comments  