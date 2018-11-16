Critical violations found at popular Mexican restaurant on the Coast

A popular Mexican restaurant has been cited for critical violations, state health department reports show.
El Saltillo on Cedar Lake Road in Biloxi received a score of C during inspections by the Mississippi State Department of Health in the area from Nov. 8-14. It was the only one in the region to be cited for critical violations in the past week.
El Saltillo owns five restaurants on the Coast — two in Biloxi and one each in Ocean Springs, Gulfport and Long Beach.
The critical violations:
El Saltillo # 2 Restaurant, 920 Cedar Lake Rd. Ste. E, Biloxi: In an inspection on Nov. 12, the restaurant was found not in compliance with food contact surface cleaned/sanitized, food separated and protected, and toxic substance properly identified/stored/used. The latter two were corrected on site. The restaurant’s bar received a B in the same inspection due to an issue with hand-washing facilities; that problem was corrected on site. The restaurant has received an A during two inspections in the past year, and has received mostly As and Bs since Feb. 2, 2011.
State inspections rate food venues with an A if they meet standard requirements, and a B for violations that are corrected during the inspection. A score of C is given for critical violations and they are scheduled for a follow-up inspection.
All food venues are required to post their latest inspection report where customers can see them.
To file a complaint about food service issues at a specific place, visit your county health department or email food@msdh.ms.gov with details.
You can check out individual venues’ inspections online at msdh.ms.gov.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
