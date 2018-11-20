Chick-fil-A is reopening in Gulfport after store renovation

It took nearly 2 months and now one of the most popular Chick-fil-A restaurants on the Coast has reopened Tuesday in time for Christmas shopping season.
A video tour of the remodel of the Chick-fil-A on U.S. 49 in Gulfport shows new floors and seating areas along with new kitchen equipment.
What didn’t change is the playroom, it’s is still there. So are the staff members, who had training and some time off since the restaurant closed on Sept. 28 for the total makeover.
“Can’t wait to see all of you!” customers wrote on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
“I haven’t had a spicy chicken sandwich in over a month. I’m having major withdrawals,” another commented.
While the store was closed, the Chick-fil-A Cow visited the Gulfport Fire Department and businesses in town.
“The Cow needs to hurry back to 11001 Highway 49,” a commenter said.
The mascot likely will be at the restaurant for the ribbon cutting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 30.
Comments