Chick-Fil-A in Gulfport is closing for a while. But don’t have a cow.

It’s one of the most popular fast food restaurants in the area and it’s closing — temporarily.
For about nine weeks, the Chick-fil-A restaurant on U.S. 49 in Gulfport is closing for renovations, says marketing director Amy Comstock.
The restaurant will get a complete redo with a larger kitchen and a remodeled dining room, along with a double covered drive-thru, she confirmed.
“They usually do a 15-year remodel,” she said of Chick-fil-A. The restaurant across from Crossroads shopping center opened 15 years ago in May, she said.
The restaurant will close Friday, Sept. 28, after lunch and is scheduled to reopen about the second week in November, before the Christmas shopping rush.
Employees will undergo training and get some time off while the remodel is in progress.
A Facebook post about the closing on Monday morning brought reaction from customers.
“Noooooooooooo,” one customer responded.
“Excited for the updates!” another wrote.
“Y’all might have to sell withdrawal patches this week, lol!” a customer joked.
Chick-fil-a, known for its spicy chicken sandwiches and for being closed on Sundays, has two other locations in South Mississippi at Edgewater Mall in Biloxi and The Promenade in D’Iberville.
Closing for a total remodel is a trend in South Mississippi. Burger King in Ocean Springs is closed for renovation and other Burger King and McDonald’s restaurants on the Coast recently got makeovers.
Comments