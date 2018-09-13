Opening date announced for H&M at Gulfport Premium Outlets

H&M will be the largest store at Gulfport Premium Outlets when it opens on Sept. 27.
Doors will open at noon at the 19,000 square foot store on the south side of the outlet complex off I-10 and U.S. 49.
The first customers will have a chance to win an H&M Fashion Pass valued up to $500. Those who bring clothing for Garment Collecting program, an in-store clothing recycling program, on opening day can enter to win a gift card from $50 to $250.
The store offers clothing and accessories for women and men, and the Gulfport location also will feature the H&M Kids collection for newborns to age 14.
H&M has three other locations in Mississippi, along with stores in the New Orleans and Mobile area. All of its 523 locations across the country are powered with renewable energy, the company said
More than $1 million was spent on the store makeover and H&M said it created 20 new jobs in Gulfport.
This is the second of three brand-name stores opening this year at the Simon Property Group outlet complex. Vera Bradley opened in May and and a new Kate Spade store will open this fall.
