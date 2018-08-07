A Kate Spade store is coming to the Mississippi Coast

Add Kate Spade to the list of new stores coming to Gulfport Premium Outlets in time for the Christmas shopping season.
The brand, known for its color and graphic prints, features clothing, handbags, jewelry, fashion accessories, shoes, home goods, fragrances and cosmetics.
“We call it living colorfully,” the company website says.
Designer Kate Spade co-founded the company in 1993 and later sold her shares. She took her own life in June.
The 2,800 square foot Gulfport store will open in late October on the north side of the outlet complex near Vera Bradley, Talbots and the playground.
“Shoppers have been requesting Kate Spade for years,” said Pamela Meinzinger, general manager of Gulfport Premium Outlets, “and now we are excited to announce that it’s becoming a reality. Adding another renowned brand like Kate Spade just further establishes our commitment to bringing the most on-trend retailers for our local shoppers as well as tourists to enjoy.”
Victoria Lynn Jewelry had the location where Kate Spade is going. The local company expanded onto the next street at the outlet center, said Rhonda Roberts, director of marketing and business development at the outlets, and added clothing and gifts.
Kate Spade is the third iconic brand to set up shop in 2018 at Gulfport Premium Outlets, of Simon Premium Outlets. Vera Bradley opened in May and a $1.2 million renovation is under way for an H&M store set to open in October, about the same time as the new Kate Spade store.
