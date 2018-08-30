2 new restaurants coming to Biloxi: Trendy brunch spot and coffee house with craft beer

It’s been called one of the top 10 breakfast places in the country, and now Brick & Spoon is planning a location near Edgewater Mall in Biloxi.
But it’s not the only trendy restaurant with an ampersand coming Biloxi. Bean & Barley, a combination coffee shop, cafe and craft beer venue, will open in East Biloxi at 185 Reynoir St., near Coast Transit.
“Nice use of an old building,” said Eric Nolan, chairman of Biloxi’s Development Review Committee, which heard plans for both projects Wednesday.
The front porch will be opened, restored and become the entrance to Bean & Barley in the city’s historic district, said project representative James Dobson.
Brick & Spoon will be in a new 6,000-square-foot building going up just north of McDonald’s along with two retail spaces at the Eisenhower Drive entrance to Edgewater Mall, built by leasing and management company JimWilson & Associates.
Work is expected to begin by the end of the year at the mall, where an eight-screen Premier Cinemas is opening this fall at the former Sears site and Sky Zone trampoline park is under construction near the food court.
Brick & Spoon is a regional chain featuring breakfast favorites along with more signature dishes such as Baked Brie Bruschetta, Bananas in Pajamas, OMG Pancakes and Killer Creole Omelettes. The menu also lists burgers, salads and “eye opening” cocktails.
“Brick & Spoon will be a great, new restaurant experience for the Biloxi area,” said Terry Powell, general manager at Edgewater Mall. ”Brick & Spoon originally opened the first store in Louisiana in order to offer a high-quality Southern experience for those who wanted accessible and upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch dining.”
Brick & Spoon has locations at Orange Beach, Florida, and Mobile, Alabama, and other locations in the Southeast. Management announced in May it is expanding its Southern style restaurant to Biloxi, Oxford, Tupelo and Orlando. The mall restaurant is expected to open in summer 2019.
Comments