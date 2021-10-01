Coast waterfront restaurant, grocery store, 2 gas stations cited for health violations

Mississippi Health Department inspectors visited 174 restaurants and other food establishments in South Mississippi in the last two weeks and gave four failing grades.

They are:

Marina Cantina Gulfport on Lorraine Road was inspected for a permit on Sept. 27. The waterfront restaurant was cited for inadequate hand-washing facilities supplies and accessible, for not having food separated and protected and for not having food contact surface cleaned and sanitized.

Corrected during the inspection were improper cold holding temperatures and not having toxic substance properly identified, stored or used.

This is the first C since the restaurant opened in 2020.

Piggly Wiggly grocery store at 530 C West Central Avenue in Wiggins failed its inspection on Sept. 4 and again on Sept. 14.

The third time, on Sept. 22, all violations were corrected and it scored a B.

The violation on Sept. 14 was for improper hot holding temperatures. Corrected during the inspection were: proper date marking and disposition; adequate hand-washing facilities supplied and accessible, and proper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use.

The grocery and deli had no prior Cs dating back to 2010.

Legends Exxon at 6436 Mississippi 57, Ocean Springs, was inspected Sept. 20 for a permit. It was cited for having no certified manager, and for for not having food separated and protected. It was the first C dating back to 2019.

Keith’s Superstore at 21000 Mississippi 613 at Moss Point was inspected Sept. 29 for a permit renewal. It was cited for not having a person in charge and present who demonstrates knowledge and performs duty, and also for having no certified manager.

Restaurants and other food service establishments in Mississippi are rated “A” if they pass the health department inspection, “B” if violations are corrected during the inspection, and “C” if the violations are critical.

In the two weeks from Sept. 14-29, the Health Department inspected 174 restaurant and other food services in South Mississippi and gave 120 As, 23 Bs and 4 Cs. Several of the others with no grades were found to have no license to operate.