3 MS Coast restaurants, a deli and a caterer fail health dept. inspections

Five eateries in South Mississippi have scored a C grade from Mississippi Health Department inspectors since Aug. 1 for health violations.

One of them, the Waffle House at 452 U.S. 90, Waveland, was inspected Aug. 16 following a complaint. The inspector found Insects, rodents or animals present. This is the restaurant’s first C since 2014.

Others that got a C were:

Wasabi restaurant at 2232 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs, was inspected Aug. 12 for a permit and was cited for improper cold-holding temperatures. This was the first C since 2018.

Church’s Chicken at 4288 Main St., Lucedale, had a scheduled visit on Aug. 5. It was cited for hand-washing facilities not supplied and accessible. Corrected during the inspection was hot-holding temperatures. All issues were found to be corrected during a follow-up inspection on Aug. 11 all. This is the restaurant’s first C since 2018.

Jerry Lee’s Deli, 1804 Ingalls Ave., Pascagoula, was inspected Aug. 15 for a permit and was cited for having no certified manager. It was the first C dating back to 2011.

Tae’s Gourmet Meal Prep & Catering, operating at 27248 Bradley Road, Pass Christian, was inspected Aug. 13 following a complaint.

Similar complaints were filed in July against two meal prep operators.

“We received complaints, and when the inspector investigated both facilities were preparing food out of their homes,” said Liz Sharlot, communications director for MSDH, said at that time.

State regulations say that food cannot be made in a private home and sold to the public unless it falls into the category of “cottage food products,” which generally don’t require refrigeration or temperature control. Examples are baked goods without cream or custard, granola and dried pasta.

People are limited to $35,000 a year in annual sales from cottage food and the products must be labeled with the person’s name and address, ingredients, allergen information and this statement: “Made in a cottage food operation that is not subject to Mississippi’s food safety regulations.”

Restaurants and other food service establishments in Mississippi are rated “A” if they pass the health department inspection, “B” if violations are corrected during the inspection, and “C” if the violations are critical.

From Aug. 1-17, the Health Department inspected 841 restaurants in the state and 205 across South Mississippi.

Inspectors gave 216 A’s to restaurants in South Mississippi with no violations and 25 B’s.