Health dept. gives 3 Mississippi Coast restaurants C ratings — one for bugs or animals

A sushi restaurant in Waveland is back on the list of restaurants getting failing grades from the Mississippi Health Department last week, along with two other kitchens in South Mississippi.

Sushilicious & Thai at 315 U.S. 90 in Waveland was inspected July 28 for a permit. Inspectors found five critical violations three of which were corrected during the inspection.

The health violations included:

Food not in good condition, safe and unadulterated

Insects, rodents or animals present

Corrected during the inspection were:

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Food contact surface not cleaned and sanitized, a repeat offense

Time as public health control procedures records, a repeat offense. It is required to keep ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food to be at 41°F or less before it is removed from temperature control.

Not having a certified manager.

The restaurant also was given a C in July 2020 for many of the same issues. They included insects, rodents or animals present; an unclean food contact surface and food not separated and protected.

Logan’s Roadhouse II, 15189 Crossroads Parkway in Gulfport had a scheduled inspection July 27 and had three violations:

No certified manager

Last inspection permit not posted

Inadequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible, a repeat offense

Corrected during inspection were:

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Toxic substance properly identified, stored and used

Proper date marking and disposition

Food in good condition, safe and unadulterated

Proper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use.

Holiday Inn of Lucedale, 1287 Beaver Dam Road, was inspected July 28 for a permit.

The breakfast kitchen was cited for:

Inadequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible

Food contact surface not cleaned and sanitized, a repeat violation

Last inspection not posted.

This was the second C since 2008.

Restaurants and other food service establishments in Mississippi are rated “A” if they pass the health department inspection, “B” if violations are corrected during the inspection, and “C” if the violations are critical.

From July 26-31, the Health Department inspected 334 restaurants in the state and 64 across South Mississippi.

Inspectors gave 52 A’s to restaurants in South Mississippi with no violations, 2 B’s and 3 C’s.