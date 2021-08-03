Restaurant News & Reviews

Health dept. gives 3 Mississippi Coast restaurants C ratings — one for bugs or animals

A sushi restaurant in Waveland is back on the list of restaurants getting failing grades from the Mississippi Health Department last week, along with two other kitchens in South Mississippi.

Sushilicious & Thai at 315 U.S. 90 in Waveland was inspected July 28 for a permit. Inspectors found five critical violations three of which were corrected during the inspection.

The health violations included:

Corrected during the inspection were:

The restaurant also was given a C in July 2020 for many of the same issues. They included insects, rodents or animals present; an unclean food contact surface and food not separated and protected.

Logan’s Roadhouse II, 15189 Crossroads Parkway in Gulfport had a scheduled inspection July 27 and had three violations:

Corrected during inspection were:

Holiday Inn of Lucedale, 1287 Beaver Dam Road, was inspected July 28 for a permit.

The breakfast kitchen was cited for:

This was the second C since 2008.

Restaurants and other food service establishments in Mississippi are rated “A” if they pass the health department inspection, “B” if violations are corrected during the inspection, and “C” if the violations are critical.

From July 26-31, the Health Department inspected 334 restaurants in the state and 64 across South Mississippi.

Inspectors gave 52 A’s to restaurants in South Mississippi with no violations, 2 B’s and 3 C’s.

