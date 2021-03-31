4 restaurants in South Mississippi cited by health dept. for violations

Inspectors with Mississippi State Department of Health cited four restaurants and food services in South Mississippi with critical health violations between March 20 and 30.

They include:

IHOP restaurant at 500 South Loftin St. in Picayune was inspected in a follow-up visit on March 26 after receiving an A on Feb. 5.

The restaurant was cited for not disposing of sewage waste water property and for not having toilet facilities properly constructed, supplied and cleaned. The restaurant was reinspected the same day on March 26, and after clearing the issues with sewage waste water disposal during the inspection, the restaurant was given a B.

This was the first C at IHOP dating back to 2011.

Panaderia Bakery Latino at 1909 East Pass Road, Gulfport, was inspected for a permit renewal on March 22 and was cited for improper sewage waste water disposal. The problem was corrected and the bakery was given a B during a follow-up inspection on March 24. This was the first C dating back to 2018.

Raceway at 7315 Mississippi 63 in Moss Point was inspected March 29 for a permit renewal. It had three critical violations: For having no certified manager, for not having hands clean and properly washed and for not posting the last inspection report. This was the first C since 2017.

Lotta Burger, 7575 Mississippi 614 in Hurley, was inspected March 25 for a permit. It was given a C for not having a certified manager. That was corrected and the restaurant was give a B on a March 29 follow-up inspection. This was the first C since 2019.

How restaurants scored this year

For the first three months of 2021 in District IX in South Mississippi:

802 restaurants, or 86% of those inspected, passed with an A

108 restaurants, or 12%, scored a B after violations were corrected during the inspection

25 restaurants, or 2.7%, failed the inspection with a C

The percentages for restaurants graded A and B are the same as for January through March 2020. Seven fewer restaurants had a C at this point in 2020, possibly because restaurants began closing in mid-March when the first cases of coronavirus were announced.

In 2021, more restaurants are being cited for not having a certified manager, as owners continue to report issues with hiring staff.

Restaurants and other food service establishments in Mississippi are rated A if they pass the health department inspection, B if violations are corrected during the inspection, and C if the violations are critical.