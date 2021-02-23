Restaurant News & Reviews

3 Coast eateries get C grades after inspections, including cafe and seafood restaurant

Three restaurants were cited for critical violations by Mississippi Department of Health during inspections Feb. 12-22.

During this period, 59 restaurants in South Mississippi scored an A grade for no violations, and 11 were given a B for having all violations corrected during the inspection.

The three Cs are:

Gollott’s Fresh Catch Seafood Restaurant at 200 E. 8th St., Biloxi, had a scheduled inspection Feb. 17 and was cited for not having adequate hand-washing facilities supplied and accessible and for not having toxic substance property identified, stored and used, which was a repeat offense.

Corrected during the inspection were: proper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use; food separated and protected; proper cold holding temperatures; proper date marking and disposition, and last inspection permit posted.

A follow-up inspection was conducted Feb. 19 and the restaurant was given a B, with all issues corrected.

OHM1 Inc., 8328 Kiln DeLisle Road, Pass Christian had a scheduled inspection Feb. 18 and was cited for having no certified manager and for a toxic substance that was improperly identified, stored or used.

Corrected during the inspection at the counter restaurant were: adequate hand-washing facilities supplied and accessible, posting the last inspection report and keeping records of time as public health control procedures, which is required to keep ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food to be at 41°F or less before it is removed from temperature control..

The last C at the restaurant was in 2019.

Basil’s Cafe, 5130 Beatline Road, Long Beach, had a scheduled inspection Monday and was cited for not having a person in charge present who demonstrates knowledge and performs duty.

Corrected during the inspection was having a certified manager.

This is the restaurant’s first C dating back to 2018.

Restaurants and other food service establishments in Mississippi are rated A if they pass the health department inspection, B if violations are corrected during the inspection, and C if the violations are critical.

Profile Image of Mary Perez
Mary Perez
Mary Perez is the business and casino reporter for the Sun Herald and also writes about Biloxi, jobs and the new restaurants and development coming to the Coast. She is a fourth-generation journalist.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service