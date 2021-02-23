3 Coast eateries get C grades after inspections, including cafe and seafood restaurant

Three restaurants were cited for critical violations by Mississippi Department of Health during inspections Feb. 12-22.

During this period, 59 restaurants in South Mississippi scored an A grade for no violations, and 11 were given a B for having all violations corrected during the inspection.

The three Cs are:

Gollott’s Fresh Catch Seafood Restaurant at 200 E. 8th St., Biloxi, had a scheduled inspection Feb. 17 and was cited for not having adequate hand-washing facilities supplied and accessible and for not having toxic substance property identified, stored and used, which was a repeat offense.

Corrected during the inspection were: proper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use; food separated and protected; proper cold holding temperatures; proper date marking and disposition, and last inspection permit posted.

A follow-up inspection was conducted Feb. 19 and the restaurant was given a B, with all issues corrected.

OHM1 Inc., 8328 Kiln DeLisle Road, Pass Christian had a scheduled inspection Feb. 18 and was cited for having no certified manager and for a toxic substance that was improperly identified, stored or used.

Corrected during the inspection at the counter restaurant were: adequate hand-washing facilities supplied and accessible, posting the last inspection report and keeping records of time as public health control procedures, which is required to keep ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food to be at 41°F or less before it is removed from temperature control..

The last C at the restaurant was in 2019.

Basil’s Cafe, 5130 Beatline Road, Long Beach, had a scheduled inspection Monday and was cited for not having a person in charge present who demonstrates knowledge and performs duty.

Corrected during the inspection was having a certified manager.

This is the restaurant’s first C dating back to 2018.

Restaurants and other food service establishments in Mississippi are rated A if they pass the health department inspection, B if violations are corrected during the inspection, and C if the violations are critical.