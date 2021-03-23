4 restaurants in Biloxi, Wiggins and D’Iberville cited for health violations

Four commercial kitchens in South Mississippi were cited by Mississippi Health Department after inspectors found critical health violations.

The inspections were done between Feb. 23 and March 19.

Waffle House at 2428 Beach Blvd., in west Biloxi near the Coliseum, had a scheduled inspection March 5. It was cited for not having food contact surface cleaned and sanitized and for not maintaining time as public health control procedures reports, which is proper temperature control of food. Both were repeat offenses.

Corrected during the inspection was improper date marking and disposition, which requires a product to be used by the expiration date.

During a follow-up visit on March 15, the three issues were corrected during the inspection, but the prior inspection report was not posted. The inspector returned the following day, and the restaurant was given a B, when the inspection report was posted during the inspection and there were no other violations.

Whistle Stop Cafe at 127 North Magnolia Drive in Wiggins had a scheduled inspection on March 19 and was cited for three violations. The inspection found improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use; inadequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible, plus food contact surface not cleaned and sanitized all repeat offenses.

A violation of proper date marking and disposition was corrected during the inspection.

This is the first C at the counter-style restaurant dating back to 2010.

Hampton Inn & Suites at 3828 Promenade Parkway in D’Iberville was cited following a permit inspection on Feb. 23 and had no certified manager. Corrected during the inspection were food separated and protected, and toxic substance properly identified, stored and used.

All issues were corrected during a follow-up inspection on March 8 and the eatery was given a B.

Shipley’s Donuts at 896 Vee St., Biloxi had a scheduled inspection March 10 and was given a C for not having a certified manager and for not having food separated and protected.

During a follow-up inspection on March 19, all violations were corrected and the kitchen was given a B.

Restaurants and other food service establishments in Mississippi are rated A if they pass the health department inspection, B if violations are corrected during the inspection, and C if the violations are critical.