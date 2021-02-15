6 Coast restaurants cited for health violations. One failed 3 times last year

Six restaurants in Harrison and Jackson counties were cited by inspectors from the Mississippi State Department of Health for a variety of critical violations.

The inspections occurred between Jan. 20 and Feb. 11. Those cited are:

Soc Trang Asian Restaurant, 10090 Central Avenue A, D’Iberville, was inspected Feb. 1 for a permit renewal. After receiving three Cs in January and February 2020 for not having a person in charge present who demonstrates knowledge and performs duty, the restaurant failed the inspection again for this same violation. It also was cited for improper cold holding temperatures.

Thai Jasmine Cuisine at 10122 Central Ave., D’Iberville, was inspected Jan. 27. The inspector found there was no certified manager, a repeat offense, and no person in charge present who demonstrates knowledge and performs duty. Corrected during the inspection were adequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible, food separated and protected, and food contact surface cleaned and sanitized.

The restaurant got another C rating during a follow-up inspection on Feb. 8. The restaurant again was cited for not having food separated and protected. It also was cited for not having the last inspection report posted.

A second follow-up on Feb. 10 showed the violations were corrected.

Bamboo Chinese Restaurant, 10282 Lamey Bridge Road, D’Iberville, was inspected Feb. 1 for a permit renewal. It was cited for not having food contact surface cleaned and sanitized. Corrected during the inspection was food separated and protected. This is the first C for the restaurant dating back to 2011.

Oishi Japanese Express, 1647 Pass Road in Biloxi was inspected Jan. 27 and received a C for not having food contact surface cleaned and sanitized, a repeat offense.

Ton 80 Bar and Grill at 1512 U.S. 90 in Gautier was inspected Feb. 11 for a permit renewal and was cited for not having a certified manager. It was the first C dating back to 2019.

Kyoto Japanese Cuisine, 3942 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs was inspected Jan. 31 for a permit renewal and was cited for not having a certified manager. This is the restaurant’s first C dating back to 2016.

Restaurants and other food service establishments in Mississippi are rated A if they pass the health department inspection, B if violations are corrected during the inspection, and C if the violations are critical.