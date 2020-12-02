Drive-in, coffee shop and curry restaurant cited by health dept. in South Mississippi

Three more restaurants were cited by the state health department for critical violations in South Mississippi in November.

Among the violations were bugs or rodents present and inadequate hand-washing facilities, something critical during the coronavirus.

They include:

Bumpers Drive-In at 1117 East Frontage Road, Wiggins, was cited for having insects, rodents or animals present when inspected Nov. 23. The restaurant was permitted in March.

Three restaurants in South Mississippi were cited in October for insects, rodents or animals present.

Curry Xpress, 1888 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, was inspected Nov. 23. The inspection found there was no certified manager and no hot and cold water available at adequate pressure. Corrected during the inspection were adequate hand-washing facilities supplied and accessible, and improper date marking and disposition. This was the first C according to records dating back to 2018.

PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans, newly constructed at 10439 D’Iberville Blvd. in D’Iberville, was cited for not having a certified manager.

Three other restaurants had a C score in November for critical violations.

Restaurants and other food service establishments are rated A if they pass the health department inspection, B if violations are corrected during the inspection, and C if the violations are critical.