5 MS Coast restaurants cited by health dept. in October. Three had rodents or bugs.

Five restaurants in South Mississippi were cited for critical violations in October, two of them after complaints were made to the state’s health department and three for having bugs, rodents or animals present.

Mississippi State Department of Health awarded 324 A grades in October to restaurants, schools and other food service in South Mississippi for having no violations. There were 39 Bs, where violations were corrected during the inspection.

Critical violations in October include:

Adventures Pub & Spirits at 132 Lameuse St., Biloxi, was inspected Oct. 22 during a scheduled inspection of the kitchen. The restaurant was out of compliance for food separated and protected, food contact surface cleaned and sanitized, both repeat offenses, and for bugs, rodents or animals present. Corrected on site was toxic substance property identified, stored and used.

This is the ninth C for the kitchen since 2013.

King Wah at 295 U.S. 90 in Bay St. Louis was inspected Oct. 22 following a complaint and was cited for insects, rodents or animals present. The violation was corrected during a follow-up inspection on Tuesday. This was the second C for the restaurant since 2011.

IHOP at 11475 Cinema Drive, D’Iberville, was inspected Oct. 19 following a complaint. The restaurant was given a C for not having food contact surface cleaned and sanitized and for insect, rodents and animals present.

Waffle House at 2428 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, was inspected Oct 20 and was cited for not having food contact surface cleaned and sanitized. Corrected on site were food separated and protected, for proper date marking and disposition and for time as public health control procedures records.

When the inspector returned on Oct. 22, all violations were corrected.

This is the third C for the restaurant since 2014.

Waffle House at 111 Reynoir St., Biloxi, was inspected Oct. 27 for a permit renewal and had no certified manager.

This was the restaurant’s fourth C since 2012.

Restaurants and other food service establishments are rated A if they pass the health department inspection, B if violations are corrected during the inspection, and C if the violations are critical.