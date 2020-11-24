3 MS Coast restaurants cited by health dept. — one for the 8th time

A handful of Coast restaurants repeatedly fail their inspections by the Mississippi Department of Health, and one of them is back on the list of restaurants given a C grade for critical violations since Nov. 1.

New Panda Palace Buffet at 3920 Promenade Parkway in D’Iberville has its eighth C in since 2014 for failing the most recent inspection on Nov. 19.

This time the restaurant was cited for not having food contact surface cleaned and sanitized and for not keeping records of time as public health control procedures, which is required to keep ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food to be at 41°F or less before it is removed from temperature control.

Both are repeat offenses.

Corrected during the inspection were having a certified manager and having adequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The D’Iberville location of Panda Palace has received a C for critical violations three out of the last three times it was inspected. The prior C came in July 2019, when the restaurant was cited for repeat offenses of improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use; inadequate hand-washing facilities; and food not separated and protected, plus food surface not cleaned and sanitized. It also was cited in July 2018.

Tasty Tails Seafood, 820 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Biloxi was Inspected Nov. 5 and was cited for not keeping required records of parasite destruction for fish products that are intended for raw or undercooked consumption. It also was cited for not providing consumer advisory for raw or undercooked foods.

Corrected during the inspection were food separated and protected and for food contact surface cleaned and sanitized.

This was the first C for the restaurant dating back to 2014.

A follow-up inspection on Nov. 16 showed all issues were corrected during the inspection.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Church’s Chicken at 2321 Pass Road, Gulfport, was inspected Nov. 20 and was found to have inadequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible. This was a repeat offense, and it was corrected on site.

Restaurants and other food service establishments are rated A if they pass the health department inspection, B if violations are corrected during the inspection, and C if the violations are critical.