4 eateries in Biloxi, D’Iberville and Lucedale cited for health violations

A Mexican restaurant and a grocery store were cited by the Mississippi Health Department for violations along with two fast food establishments that remain on the violation list for continued issues.

El Tarasco Taqueria & Restaurant at 2125 Popp’s Ferry Road in Biloxi was inspected Monday for a permit. The restaurant was cited for failing to keep food separated and protected, a repeat offense. Corrected on site during the inspection was food contact surface cleaned and sanitized and last inspection posted. This is the first C for the restaurant that opened this year.

Auntie Annie’s Pretzels at Edgewater Mall was one of the two eateries that had back-to-back Cs for health violations. It was inspected Aug. 9 and cited for not having food contact surface cleaned and sanitized. During a follow-up inspection Monday, it was given a C for not having last inspection posted. Corrected during inspection were food separated and protected, food contact surface cleaned and sanitized and proper cold-holding temperatures. The inspector returned Tuesday and the eatery was given a B when the last inspection report was posted during the inspection.

Circle K Store at 10073 Rodriguez St., D’Iberville, was inspected Aug. 12 for a permit and was found to be out of compliance for proper cold-holding temperatures. During a follow up inspection on Wednesday, the cold temperatures were fixed but the store was cited for not maintaining hot-holding temperatures, a repeat offense. It was inspected again Thursday and the issue was corrected during the inspection

Wayne Lee’s No. 2 Deli at 12109 Mississippi 63, Lucedale, had a scheduled inspection on Friday, Aug. 16. It was cited for not having proper hot-holding temperatures or proper date marking and disposition, both repeat offenses. The last C at the grocery was in 2018.

Restaurants and other food service establishments are rated A if they pass the Health Department inspection, B if violations are corrected during the inspection and C if the violations are critical.

