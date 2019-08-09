2 Biloxi convenience stores that serve fast food cited by Health Department

A look at South Mississippi’s top restaurant violations Restaurant inspections help identify potential food safety problems, safeguard public health and ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with a state’s sanitation and food safety procedures. Here’s the top ten violations found in South Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspections help identify potential food safety problems, safeguard public health and ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with a state’s sanitation and food safety procedures. Here’s the top ten violations found in South

Two Biloxi convenience stores that provide fast food were cited this week by the Mississippi Health Dept. for violations.

▪ Sai Country Store at 12431 Mississippi 67 in Biloxi was inspected Monday for a permit that expired July 14. The store was cited for failing to have adequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible, a repeat offense. This is the first C for the store since 2016.

▪ Clark Oil at 1833 Beach Blvd. in Biloxi was inspected Wednesday for a permit and was cited for not having food contact surface cleaned and sanitized, a repeat offense. Corrected on site were adequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible and toxic substance property identified, stored and used. This is the first C at the convenience store since it opened in 2008.

Restaurants and other food service establishments are rated A if they pass the Health Department inspection, B if violations are corrected during the inspection and C if the violations are critical.