Restaurant News & Reviews
2 Biloxi convenience stores that serve fast food cited by Health Department
A look at South Mississippi’s top restaurant violations
Two Biloxi convenience stores that provide fast food were cited this week by the Mississippi Health Dept. for violations.
▪ Sai Country Store at 12431 Mississippi 67 in Biloxi was inspected Monday for a permit that expired July 14. The store was cited for failing to have adequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible, a repeat offense. This is the first C for the store since 2016.
▪ Clark Oil at 1833 Beach Blvd. in Biloxi was inspected Wednesday for a permit and was cited for not having food contact surface cleaned and sanitized, a repeat offense. Corrected on site were adequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible and toxic substance property identified, stored and used. This is the first C at the convenience store since it opened in 2008.
Restaurants and other food service establishments are rated A if they pass the Health Department inspection, B if violations are corrected during the inspection and C if the violations are critical.
