Coast pretzel shop, 2 other spots cited by Health Department

How does Mississippi’s restaurant inspection grading work? Find everything you need to know about Mississippi's restaurant and food facility inspection grading system, including the State Department of Health's guidelines to food safety, and the rating system that reflects critical violations. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Find everything you need to know about Mississippi's restaurant and food facility inspection grading system, including the State Department of Health's guidelines to food safety, and the rating system that reflects critical violations.

These three aren’t restaurants but they are inspected by the Mississippi Health Department and were cited for violations this week.

▪ Auntie Annie’s Pretzels at the Edgewater Mall in Biloxi was inspected Friday, Aug. 9, for a permit renewal. The fast food location was found to be out of compliance for food contact surface cleaned and sanitized. Corrected during the inspection were food separated and protected along with proper date marking and disposition. The last C for the eatery was in 2018.

▪ Greer’s Vancleave Market Deli also was inspected Friday, Aug. 9, for a permit. The Health Department cited the deli for improper cold holding temperatures. Corrected during the inspection was proper cooking time and temperatures. This is the first C since 2015 and only the second since records are provided dating back to 2011.

▪ Circle K store at 10073 Rodriguez Street, D’Iberville, was inspected for a permit renewal on Monday and was out of compliance for proper cold holding temperatures. Corrected during the inspection were food separated and protected, for proper hot holding temperatures and for adequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible. This is the first C for the convenience store since records were provided in 2015.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Restaurants and other food service establishments are rated A if they pass the Health Department inspection, B if violations are corrected during the inspection and C if the violations are critical.