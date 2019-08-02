Coast steak house, Subway and grocery cited by health department

How does Mississippi’s restaurant inspection grading work? Find everything you need to know about Mississippi's restaurant and food facility inspection grading system, including the State Department of Health's guidelines to food safety, and the rating system that reflects critical violations. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Find everything you need to know about Mississippi's restaurant and food facility inspection grading system, including the State Department of Health's guidelines to food safety, and the rating system that reflects critical violations.

Mississippi Department of Health cited three food service businesses with health violations over the past two weeks.

▪ Schaffer’s Grocery at 7180 Lakeshore Road, Bay St. Louis, was inspected July 19 for a permit renewal. The inspection found insects, rodents or animals present. This is the first C for the business since 2016.

▪ Ryan’s Family Steak House at 232 Frontage Road, Picayune, was inspected Monday, following a complaint. The restaurant was cited for not having proper hot holding temperatures, a repeat offense. This is the first C on the Health Department website, dating back to 2010.

▪ Subway at 1602 Bienville Blvd. in Ocean Springs was inspected Tuesday, for a permit renewal. The restaurant was cited for not having adequate hand-washing facilities supplied and accessible, a repeat offense. The restaurant also did not have the last inspection permit posted. Corrected during the inspection were hands clean and properly washed and improper date making and disposition. This was the first C since 2017.

Restaurants and other food service establishments are rated A if they pass the Health Department inspection, B if violations are corrected during the inspection and C if the violations are critical.