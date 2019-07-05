Restaurant News & Reviews
Coast Mexican and fast food restaurants cited for health violations
How does Mississippi’s restaurant inspection grading work?
A Coast Mexican restaurant was cited for health violations for the second time in two months.
El Saltillo Restuarant No. 4, 2650 Beach Blvd., Biloxi was inspected July 2 following a complaint to the Mississippi State Department of Health. The restaurant was cited for not maintaining proper cold-holding temperatures, a repeat violation
The restaurant received a C in April for not having adequate hand-washing facilities supplies and accessible.
Checker’s Drive In, 1123 East Pass Road, Gulfport, was inspected July 1 for a permit renewal and received a C grade for not having proper cold-holding temperatures.
The restaurant was inspected again the next day, and the issue was corrected during the inspection The restaurant was cited for not maintaining proper cold holding temperatures during inspections in 2016 and 2015.
Restaurants and other food service establishments are rated A if they pass the Health Department inspection, B if violations are corrected during the inspection and C if the violations are critical.
Comments