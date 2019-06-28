Two more Subways and a Mexican restaurant cited for health violations on the Coast

A look at South Mississippi’s top restaurant violations Restaurant inspections help identify potential food safety problems, safeguard public health and ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with a state’s sanitation and food safety procedures. Here’s the top ten violations found in South Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspections help identify potential food safety problems, safeguard public health and ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with a state’s sanitation and food safety procedures. Here’s the top ten violations found in South

Three Subway restaurants in one week were cited by the Mississippi State Department of Health, along with a Mexican restaurant in Saucier.

On Tuesday, the department inspected Juan Tequila’s Mexican Grill & Cantina at 18369 U.S. 49, Saucier, for its permit renewal. The restaurant was cited for insects, rodents or animals present and for not having proper cold-holding temperatures, a repeat violation. The only other C for the restaurant came in 2016, when it was cited for insects, rodents or animals present.

On June 20, the Subway at 2707 U.S. 90 in Gautier was cited.

A day later on June 21, the Moss Point Subway at Clark’s service station at 6627 Mississippi 63 was inspected following a complaint. Corrected during the inspection was a hands clean and properly washed issue. The restaurant was cited for not having adequate hand-washing facilities supplied and accessible. The restaurant opened in 2011 and the only other time the restaurant had a C was in 2015.

On June 25, the Martin Bluff Subway at 7204 Martin Bluff Road in Gautier was inspected for its annual permit renewal. The restaurant was cited for not having a certified manager. This was the first C for the restaurant going back 11 years

Restaurants and other food service establishments are rated A if they pass the Health Department inspection, B if violations are corrected during the inspection and C if the violations are critical.