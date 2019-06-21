Restaurant News & Reviews
Coast Subway cited again for not keeping food cold and 2 convenience stores get C ratings
For the third time in a year, Subway in Gautier was cited for not keeping food adequately chilled.
It is one of three fast-food restaurants in South Mississippi cited for critical violations by the Mississippi State Department of Health during the past two weeks.
During a scheduled inspection of the Subway at 2707 U.S. 90 in Gautier on Thursday, the restaurant was cited for not having proper cold-holding temperatures. The restaurant also failed inspections in June 2018 and November 2018 for the same reason. In both previous cases, the issue was corrected during a follow-up inspection.
Smoke Stop One at 8441 Kiln DeLisle Road in Pass Christian was inspected Wednesday, for a permit. The convenience store restaurant was cited for insects, rodents or animals present. This was the first C for the eatery since 2012.
Laxmi of Lucedale at 1287 Beaver Dam Road, Lucedale, was inspected Tuesday, for a permit renewal. The health department found three issues. Corrected during the inspection was proper date-marking and disposition. The restaurant was given a C grade for not having hot and cold water available at adequate pressure, which was a repeat offense, and for not having the last inspection permit posted. These were the same violations cited in June 2018, along with not having adequate hand-washing facilities.
Restaurants and other food service establishments are rated A if they pass the Health Department inspection,
B if violations are corrected during the inspection and C if the violations are critical.
