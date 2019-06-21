Coast Subway cited again for not keeping food cold and 2 convenience stores get C ratings

How does Mississippi’s restaurant inspection grading work? Find everything you need to know about Mississippi's restaurant and food facility inspection grading system, including the State Department of Health's guidelines to food safety, and the rating system that reflects critical violations. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Find everything you need to know about Mississippi's restaurant and food facility inspection grading system, including the State Department of Health's guidelines to food safety, and the rating system that reflects critical violations.

For the third time in a year, Subway in Gautier was cited for not keeping food adequately chilled.

It is one of three fast-food restaurants in South Mississippi cited for critical violations by the Mississippi State Department of Health during the past two weeks.

During a scheduled inspection of the Subway at 2707 U.S. 90 in Gautier on Thursday, the restaurant was cited for not having proper cold-holding temperatures. The restaurant also failed inspections in June 2018 and November 2018 for the same reason. In both previous cases, the issue was corrected during a follow-up inspection.

Smoke Stop One at 8441 Kiln DeLisle Road in Pass Christian was inspected Wednesday, for a permit. The convenience store restaurant was cited for insects, rodents or animals present. This was the first C for the eatery since 2012.

Laxmi of Lucedale at 1287 Beaver Dam Road, Lucedale, was inspected Tuesday, for a permit renewal. The health department found three issues. Corrected during the inspection was proper date-marking and disposition. The restaurant was given a C grade for not having hot and cold water available at adequate pressure, which was a repeat offense, and for not having the last inspection permit posted. These were the same violations cited in June 2018, along with not having adequate hand-washing facilities.

Restaurants and other food service establishments are rated A if they pass the Health Department inspection,



B if violations are corrected during the inspection and C if the violations are critical.