13 new Coast restaurants bring muffaletta bagels, bubble tea, Gulf crabs and more

Nine new restaurants and businesses coming to the Coast

Newer trends like rolled ice cream and old favorites such as a smokehouse with picnic tables under the trees and a seafood joint with big portions and reasonable prices, are adding to the Coast cuisine as a baker’s dozen of 13 new restaurants open or are coming soon.

In April, the Sun Herald presented a list of 15 new Coast eateries on the way and some of those are just opening. They include two places in Ocean Springs — The District Coffee Co. coffee and espresso bar at 1301 Government St. and Lost Pizza Company, opening soon along U.S. 90 at The Village Shopping Center across from Walmart. A peak inside shows reclaimed wood and polished floors. The first Lost Pizza opened on the Mississippi Delta in 2007 and the company now has 14 locations across the Southeast. The dough is made from scratch daily and the sauce is stirred up fresh using a secret recipe.

Here’s a tour by city of some of the other new restaurants on the Coast:

Biloxi

Four new restaurants are opening in Biloxi while Wetzel’s Seafood on U.S. 90 is going out of business on June 23.

Hana Sushi and Pho at 2667 Pass Road in Biloxi is open after a six-month renovation. With a full Vietnamese and Japanese menu, “It’s like two restaurants in one,” said Tuan La, who operated Icihban restaurant in Ocean Springs.

He’s partnered with Nicholas Perez, who operated What the Pho in D’Iberville, to create this new restaurant. They serve 10 varieties of pho and the menu is fully customizable for those with a special diet or preferences.

Among the favorites at the sushi bar are tsubaki rolls and the baked buttercup roll with snow crab, scallops and crawfish. This is the place to try something a little different.

“We have a Hana salad with edible flowers,” La said, along with hibachi, teriyaki and tempura. The restaurant is open daily except Sunday and has lunch specials and poke bowls.

The first Mama DeLuca’s Pizza and Wings in Mississippi recently opened in Woolmarket. The franchise is part of the Subway chain and shares the building with the Subway.

“Everything’s made fresh every morning,” said Patricia Dozier, who starts the staff making pizza dough fresh every morning and again every afternoon. Customers get fresh and also in fast food time, with a pizza cooked in under 3 minutes, she said. They have 3 kinds of breakfast pizza, along with specialty pizzas, wings and pasta.

It started with Tasty Tails restaurant and lounge at 188 Reynoir St. in downtown Biloxi, and now Tastie’s Bubble Tea Café adds something sweet. Choose from ice cream, snow cones or bubble tea to cool a hot summer day.

A sign posted along Pass Road in Biloxi shows a new location of PJ’s Coffee will be opening just west of the Wells Fargo bank. Another of these New Orleans coffee shops recently opened at Exit 50 of I-10, north of Ocean Springs.

Gautier

“I decided to open a seafood market and it turned into a restaurant,” said Drake Killingsworth, who with his brother Chase, operates Killer Crab and Seafood at 3208 Ladnier Road in Gautier.

Steamed whole crabs the brothers go out and catch themselves are the best seller, said Drake, who just graduated from high school while running the restaurant. Joseph Savage does the steaming and supervises the young staff.

Their customers really go for the crab burger and the steamed shrimp, Drake said. The menu has bacon cheeseburgers and po-boys for those who want something besides seafood, but seafood is the star.

“Gulf seafood only. Nothing but Gulf,” he said. The restaurant is open daily except Sunday.

Big Daddy Smokehouse at 7200 Martin Bluff Road, Gautier, is Southern style, with most everything on the menu smoked and accompanied by sides like potato salad, baked beans and fried okra. Take an order home or have a picnic under the shade trees.

Pulled beef is the favorite, and among the other choices are smoked ribs, ribeye sandwiches and wings with a choice of Caribbean jerk, Asian sweet chili or 6 other sauces. The Smokehouse is open Sunday through Wednesday.

For those who crave Mexican, a new location of Burrito Zone and Tamales is open at 1115 U.S. 90, Gautier., with create your own burritos and tacos.

Gulfport

People wait in line to get a Sweet Rolls Ice Cream rolled and assembled just the way they like at this new ice cream shop at 15520 Daniel Blvd., Gulfport. The ice cream is rolled, rather than scooped, in fresh fruit, in sauce or sprinkles.

They have 6 varieties of sugar-free rolled ice cream and sugar-free toppings, along with smoothies, gelato, cinnamon rolls and a candy wall that beckons with chocolates and sweet treats.

It’s now open on Pass Road in Gulfport, but a new Boozer’s Brew & a Cafe Too is under construction next to where Mississippi Aquarium is going up in downtown Gulfport.

The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and coffee and will be in an ideal spot when the aquarium opens later this year or in early 2020.

Long Beach

David Guille is from New York and his wife, Anne, from Long Beach, have opened A Southern Bagel Company in a Katrina Cottage at 19019 Pineville Road in Long Beach.

The veteran-owned business melds the two, serving New York bagels with a Southern twist.

The Long Beach bagel is popular, with cream cheese and caramel, or try the Texas Bacon Bagel with sweet jalapeño jelly or smokey chipotle mango jelly. For a taste of New Orleans, they feature muffaletta bagels or go seasonal with a hand-rolled blueberry bagel with cream cheese and homemade blackberry jam.

They’ve added some outdoor seating and David said “We are going to expand shortly.” The restaurant is open Sunday at 7 a.m. and at 6 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, and their bagels often sell out before noon.

Pass Christian

The Pass Daq and FroYo Shoppe is open in downtown Pass Christian at 125 Davis Ave. The small daiquiri and frozen yogurt shop is locally-owned and dedicated to serving the entire family, said spokeswoman Meghan Bailey.

“Adults can enjoy their favorite daiquiri while the kids pile on the FroYo.,” she said.

Other restaurants also on the way to the Coast are the Brick & Spoon outside the Edgewater Mall in Biloxi and new restaurants at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport.