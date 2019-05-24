Local
6 Coast eateries cited in health inspections include Waffle House, Diamondhead grill
A look at South Mississippi’s top restaurant violations
A Mexican restaurant has failed its health inspection for many of the same reasons cited in 2017, and five other Coast eateries were given a C rating for health violations this month.
Restaurants and other food service establishments are rated A if they pass the Mississippi State Department of Health inspection, B if violations are corrected during the inspection and C if the violations are critical.
The restaurants cited this month are:
▪ Juan Tequilas Mexican Grill & Cantina, 17920 16th St., Gulfport, was inspected May 22 and seven violations were found. Three were in the same categories cited in 2017 when it scored its last C grade. Those repeat violations were for having insects, rodents or animals present, for not having food-contact surfaces cleaned and sanitized, and for improper date marking and disposition. The restaurant also was cited for not having adequate hand-washing facilities supplied and accessible. Corrected during the inspection were food separated and protected, along with proper hot and proper cold holding temperatures
▪ Doubletree by Hilton Gulf Breeze Grill at 940 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, was inspected May 20 for a permit renewal and cited for not having food separated and protected. Corrected during the inspection was improper cold-holding temperatures. The restaurant was last cited in May 2018 for not having food separated and protected.
▪ The Red Zone, a bar and grill at 101 Live Oak Drive, Diamondhead was inspected May 22 following a complaint. Corrected during the inspection were violations of no discharge from eyes, nose and mouth, plus food contact surface cleaned and sanitized. The restaurant was cited for not having toxic substance properly identified, stored and used and for not having the last inspection results posted. The restaurant had one other C in 2017 following a complaint.
▪ China Garden Express at 1654 Pass Road was inspected May 16, and was cited for not having a toxic substance properly identified, stored and used. It was a repeat violation. The only other C mark for the restaurant over the past 9 years was in May 2013.
▪ Waffle House at 998 Cedar Lake Road, Biloxi was written up May 6 for inadequate hand-washing facilities supplied and accessible. This was a repeat offense. A violation for not having a toxic substance property identified, stored and used was corrected during the inspection. This is the first C for the restaurant since 2013.
▪ The nearby Clark Oil at 990 Cedar Lake Road, Biloxi was inspected May 10 and was found to have a food surface that was not cleaned and sanitized, a repeat violation. This was the third C for the fast food service since June 2018.
