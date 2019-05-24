6 Coast eateries cited in health inspections include Waffle House, Diamondhead grill







A Mexican restaurant has failed its health inspection for many of the same reasons cited in 2017, and five other Coast eateries were given a C rating for health violations this month.

Restaurants and other food service establishments are rated A if they pass the Mississippi State Department of Health inspection, B if violations are corrected during the inspection and C if the violations are critical.

The restaurants cited this month are:

▪ Juan Tequilas Mexican Grill & Cantina, 17920 16th St., Gulfport, was inspected May 22 and seven violations were found. Three were in the same categories cited in 2017 when it scored its last C grade. Those repeat violations were for having insects, rodents or animals present, for not having food-contact surfaces cleaned and sanitized, and for improper date marking and disposition. The restaurant also was cited for not having adequate hand-washing facilities supplied and accessible. Corrected during the inspection were food separated and protected, along with proper hot and proper cold holding temperatures