Coast fast food and sushi restaurants cited for health violations

Two Coast restaurants were cited by the Mississippi Health Department for bugs, rodents or animals present and other safety violations.

Burger King at 699 U.S. 90 in Waveland was inspected Monday, June 3, following a complaint. The inspector found food contact surface was not cleaned and sanitized, along with insects, rodents or animals present. Violations were corrected during a follow-up visit on Tuesday, June 4. This was the first C for the restaurant records were first reported for it in 2017.

Fuji Sushi House Kitchen at 131A Lameuse St., Biloxi was inspected June 4 for a permit renewal and was cited for not having food separated and protected.





The restaurant also was cited for having bare hand contact with ready to eat foods, adequate hand washing facilities not supplied and accessible and for insects, rodents and animals present. These were corrected during the inspection. This was the first C for Fuji Sushi since 2015, when the restaurant also was cited for not having food separated and protected.

Restaurants and other food service establishments are rated A if they pass the Health Department inspection, B if violations are corrected during the inspection and C if the violations are critical.