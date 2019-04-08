New restaurants opening across the Coast: Lost Pizza, Taco Sombrero, District Coffee and more

Stalla brings authentic Italian cuisine to the Coast Chef Paola Bugli of Stalla is a a native of Florence and has 20 years’ experience working in traditional Italian restaurants in Italy. She brings her expertise to the kitchen of Stalla, located at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chef Paola Bugli of Stalla is a a native of Florence and has 20 years’ experience working in traditional Italian restaurants in Italy. She brings her expertise to the kitchen of Stalla, located at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino.

Those who crave new and improved restaurants on the Coast have another lip-smacking list of eateries coming to South Mississippi.

In January, the Sun Herald presented a lineup of 15 restaurants opening on the Coast. Three months later, most of those have opened But there’s many more new restaurants coming along with upgrades to existing eaters:

The long-awaited third location Taco Sombrero opened this week at Shoppes at Washington Avenue with a drive-up window for takeouts. The new shopping complex north of Ocean Springs also is getting a DonutLICIOUS and Kolaches and a Pizza Hut.

RAW Oyster House in Ocean Springs is open after a complete remodel of the building inside and out. When his new restaurant at 708 Washington Ave. debuted, the original RAW location in Bay St. Louis was taken over by The Blind Tiger across the street, said Thomas Genin, who owns and operates both restaurants. It’s now TBT Boil Room, where diners who have to wait for a table at The Blind Tiger in on weekends have a place to chill with a drink and some gumbo, oysters or boiled seafood. TBT’s fifth location in the Southeast is about to open, and Genin said, “The size of the company over the next few years will double.”

Also in downtown Ocean Springs is The District Coffee Company, a new coffee and espresso bar at 1301 Government St., and The Love Shack Bar & Grill moved to a larger location at 1013 Government St.





On U.S. 90 in Ocean Springs, Lost Pizza is one of the businesses coming to The Village Shopping Center across from Walmart. The Mississippi Delta-based restaurant has 14 locations across the Southeast and has a menu that includes non-traditional pizzas like Hector’s Taco Pie and The Happy Hippie as well as sandwiches and pasta.

Also along the highway will be Le’s Place is a new sushi bar and Asian restaurant and Woody’s Roadside in Ocean Springs is getting close to the end of construction of the new location right behind the original building.

Views of the Long Beach Harbor and miles of coastline can be seen from the new Reenie’s Southern Kitchen and Parrish’s Lounge. An elevator takes diners up into the building at 217 E. Beach Boulevard that some people say looks like a spaceship, and it may just take people back in time. Parrish’s evokes the Rat Pack with its comfortable lounge seating and its handcrafted cocktails such as Harbor Sunset and Tipsy Lemonade, along with appetizers.

On the opposite side of the building, Reenie’s is named after owner Jim Parrish’s mother and some of the dishes, like the vegetable beef soup, are made from her recipes. “I was raised on it,” said Parrish, who is a real estate developer and recently received site approval to build a casino at the site. Executive chef Ally Bullock said is versatile and can prepare Tex-Mex, Italian, Asian and vegan, and starting April 15 the menu will be updated for spring with more fresh fish and seafood. An outdoor venue on the ground level, just off the docks, will open this spring with a grilled and raw oyster bar, crawfish in season, boiled shrimp and crab.

In Biloxi, Lucy’s Surfer Bar & Restaurant opening is scheduled for late April and the building on Restaurant Row already has new exterior paint.

A Subway in Woolmarket, the community’s first national fast food franchise, has residents dreaming and talking about other restaurants they’d like to see open in that area of Biloxi.

On Howard Avenue, Christopher Searight plans to open a steak and milkshake shop at in the former Schooner building. It won’t be a franchise, he said, and will feature cheese steaks, grilled chicken, salads and shakes.

Bay St. Louis continues to see a restaurants open. Chef Field Nicaud will follow his family into the restaurant business on the Coast as he goes to work at Fields Steak and Oyster Bar at 111 Main St. He’s the son of Memorial CEO Kent Nicaud and brother of restauranteur Jordan Nicaud, who owns Bacchus in Pass Christian and two Fillup with Billups locations.

In the Bay at 1248 U.S. 90, Chef Tara Davis just opened Savage Skillet, where people can stop for a breakfast taco for lunch or for a grab-and-go salad, soup, wrap or veggie side. She started the businesses as a catering company in 2017 before expanding.

For a sweet treat, The Yard is scheduled to open around the end of April at The Promenade in D’Iberville, behind Chick-fil-A. This is the first franchise for the company known to take milkshakes to a whole new level with brownies and cheesecake on top.

What’s improved

A pop-up lunch venue at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi means visitors can go Italian with Fresco By Stalla. A lighter menu will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays inside Stalla. It will feature the restaurant’s classic pizza, pasta and panini created by executive chef Kristian Wade, along with freshly made tiramisu and cheesecake for dessert.





The deck is such a popular place to eat at McElroy’s Harbor House in East Biloxi that owner Mickey McElroy is expanding it to give more people the experience. The new deck on the east side of the restaurant at the Small Craft Harbor is covered and has sweeping views of the harbor and Deer Island beyond.

Thousands of people line up for food during each Biloxi Shucker’s game at MGM Park. Bob Barlow, executive chef for Spectra Food Services there, said they change up the menu each year. “It’s not just hot dogs, nachos and peanuts,” he said, although those are available.

This year, shrimp quesadilla and shrimp rolls will be added to the selection of jambalaya and shrimp etouffee. They’ll also have funnel cakes topped with strawberry and cream, fresh fruit in a mason jar, local craft beers and more. For the first time, the Shuckers and MGM Park will host the Southern League All-Star Game on June 18 and a souvenir All-Star cup is ready for fans to take home after the home run derby and game.

Improvements at the Garden Grille Restaurant were part of the newly renovated Hilton Garden Inn — Gulfport Airport.

Ton 80 Bar & Grill at 1512 U.S. 90 in Gautier is open with new ownership. They feature steak night plus pool tables, dart boards, online jukebox and tournaments.

