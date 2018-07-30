Biloxi’s MGM Park will host the Southern League’s premier event for the 1st time

Biloxi’s MGM Park will play host to the Southern League’s best players next season.
The Southern League All-Star Game will be held in Biloxi for the first time on June 18, 2019, the league announced Monday.
“We are honored and thrilled to have this opportunity to host the Southern League’s premier event of the year,” Shuckers general manager Hunter Reed said in a press release. “It’s our first chance to host these festivities and, in addition to having some of the best young players in the game at our beautiful ballpark, we can’t wait to showcase the unique culture and variety of fun activities the Mississippi Gulf Coast has to offer.”
The all stars will arrive in Biloxi on June 16 alongside team executives and scouts. Events surrounding the game that will be announced at a later date include a home run derby, a fan fest and a gala.
The game will take place at 6:35 p.m. on June 18 and will be followed by a post-game party.
“The Shuckers have a beautiful venue to showcase at MGM Park, as well as an enthusiastic fan base who are proud of their city and Gulf Coast culture,” Southern League President Lori Webb said in a press release. “We look forward to enjoying all of the events surrounding the All-Star Game on June 18 as Biloxi hosts its first Midsummer Classic.”
Tickets for the All-Star Game will be made available at a later date. Single-game tickets for the Biloxi Shuckers’ 2018 season can be purchased at the MGM Park box office, at biloxishuckers.com or over the phone through Ticketmaster at (800)745-3000.
The Shuckers clinched a spot in the Southern League playoffs by winning the first-half title in the South Division. They are currently 22-14 and sit in second place in the South, two games behind the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (24-12).
