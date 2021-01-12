Coast city is latest in South MS to postpone its Mardi Gras parade. Here’s a list

It was scheduled for the day before Valentine’s Day, but the Krewe of Diamondhead’s annual Mardi Gras Parade won’t roll then because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The board for the Krewe announced Tuesday the parade is postponed — not canceled — and the group will continue to make plans for a parade once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Parades also have been canceled in other Coast cities, including:

Gulfport

Biloxi

Ocean Springs

Pass Christian

D’Iberville

St. Martin

Bay St. Louis

Waveland

Plans for drive-by parades of homes and businesses decorated for Mardi Gras have been announced in Ocean Springs and across the Coast.

In a press release, the Krewe of Diamondhead board said it is discussing a parade with multiple themes that will celebrate all that South Mississippi has missed during the pandemic. Those with ideas can contact parade director Sara Garcia at kdhparade@gmail.com.