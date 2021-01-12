Drive-by Mardi Gras parades? Here’s how MS Coast groups plan to celebrate during COVID

The parades and Mardi Gras balls are canceled this year, yet just as the Grinch couldn’t steal Christmas, the 113th Carnival Season will go on in South Mississippi despite the coronavirus.

In Ocean Springs, the Krewe of Porches will provide an alternative parade. Instead of standing in crowds to catch throws, people will be able to follow their own parade route through the city on foot, by bicycle or car to see decorated porches and storefronts.

The decorating contest is open to residents and business owners. The public will follow an interactive map and select their favorite displays by voting on social media.

Ocean Springs resident Heather Denison came up with the idea.

“I read an article about a creative, COVID-friendly way that Krewe of Red Beans in New Orleans was embracing the lack of parades while also supporting local artists by hiring them to decorate porches,” she said.

The last day to register is Feb. 8, and the “parade” will run from Feb. 9-16. Funds raised through this alternative Mardi Gras celebration will support art scholarships for children at Walter Anderson Museum of Art and the Friends of Arts, Culture & Education.

Similar to New Orleans’ Krewe of House Floats, Coastal Mississippi Mardi Gras Museum is spreading the color of the season across the Coast with a three-county Yardi Party. Coast residents are invited to decorate their yards, porches or doorway. Then they can post pictures on their favorite social media, tag the museum and email a photo to museum@coastalmardigras.com to enter the contest by Feb. 10.

The challenge is for all residents in Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties. There’s no entry cost and two prizes prizes of a king cake and gift basket of Mardi Gras goodies will be awarded to the best home and business.

For those who need help with decorations, the museum is taking orders through Jan. 14 for waterproof door decorations created by New Orleans artist Kristin Malone for pickup on Jan. 21.

“I’d love for people to ride around and look at Mardi Gras decor like they do the Christmas decorations,” said Anna Harris, executive director of the museum.

Locals who come into the museum on Howard Avenue in downtown Biloxi are very interested in the customs of Mardi Gras, she said, and visitors from out of town want to know more about the celebration.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and admission is free to students under age 18 through Fat Tuesday.

Schools are still scheduling Mardi Gras vacation and bakeries are turning out king cakes across the Coast.

Decadent millionaire cakes are back at the bakery at Palace Casino and The Greenhouse Biloxi has added king cake biscuits to its lineup of sweet and savory biscuits for the season.