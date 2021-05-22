Big horsepower coming for Jeepin The Coast as Budweiser Clydesales return to South MS

They missed the annual visit to the Coast for the Super Bowl, so this year the Budweiser Clydesdales will add some heavy-duty horsepower to Jeepin The Coast.

The massive Clydesdales, with their distinctive feathered legs, will be in South Mississippi the first week in June.

Mitchell Distributing posted on social media this week that the the eight-horse hitch, and their dalmatian mascot who rides atop the famous red beer wagon, will join the Jeepin The Coast at events in South Mississippi.

“After Jeepin’ the Coast, we’ll head over to Ocean Springs for a Kickoff to Summer Pub Crawl,” the company said. “It’s going to be an amazing week.”

Parade routes and times will be announced early next week.

The schedule of Jeepin events is:

June 3 kickoff in Pass Christian

June 4 concert at Bay St. Louis

June 5 block party in Long Beach

June 6 is the Kickoff to Summer Pub Crawl in Ocean Springs

The Clydesdales visited the Coast in February 2019 and again in January 2020 — just before the coronavirus shutdown.

Because of COVID-19 guidelines, there will not be any public viewings of the horses at the fairgrounds for this visit.

The Sun Herald will update this article when the schedule is announced.