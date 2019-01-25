Clydesdales to parade in 5 Coast cities. Here’s the full schedule.

The Budweiser Clydesdales are a team fans can get behind as the massive draft horses star in a Super Bowl commercial and follow that with a six-parade tour of South Mississippi from Feb. 6-11.
The Clydesdales’ “Blowing in the Wind” commercial, released this week by Anheuser-Busch, already is getting rave reviews on the internet.
Just three days after the Super Bowl, the Clydesdales start their tour of the Coast.
Biloxi and Ocean Springs previously announced the Clydesdales are coming from the Super Bowl to their cities. Now Gulfport-based Mitchell Distributing says the eight-horse hitch — and their dalmatian mascot who rides atop the famous red beer wagon — will parade in four Coast cities and at Keesler Air Force Base.
Fans also will be able to see the horses and their handlers at viewing events throughout the week.
The schedule includes:
▪ Wednesday, Feb. 6 — Biloxi. The parade begins at 5 p.m. on the new Howard Avenue in downtown and makes the first stop at City Hall.
▪ Thursday, Feb. 7 — Keesler Air Force Base. The team will be on the base from 1-3 p.m., with a parade from the commissary to Class 6.
▪ Friday, Feb. 8 — Gulfport. The Clydesdales will parade starting at 5 p.m. at the aquarium site and continuing through downtown.
▪ Saturday, Feb. 9 — Bay St. Louis. The parade starts at 5 p.m. at the Depot and continues through downtown.
▪ Sunday, Feb. 10 — The crew will hitch starting at 2 p.m. at Front Beach and end at the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center.
At the downtown events in Bay St. Louis, Biloxi, Gulfport and Ocean Springs, the wagon will make stops as a case of beer is delivered to restaurants and bar along the parade route.
Viewing events
The public can get up close to the Clydesdales at the Harrison County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on that Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 11.
The Clydesdales have been the symbol of Anheuser-Busch since 1933. In teams of 10 horses, they travel at least 10 months of a year with expert handlers who oversee their care, expert groomers, a team that oversees their diet and the hitch drivers, according to their website.
The horses travel in 50-foot tractor trailers with air-cushioned suspension, thick rubber flooring and cameras to keep an eye on them during transport. They stop at local stables each night.
Since 1986, they have appeared in more than 25 Super Bowl commercials.
