Thoroughly unimpressed by Fox News crew, Gulfport youth keeps walking dog through flood

You’re minding your own business, walking (wading?) your dog and a national television crew points a microphone in your face.
What would your reaction be?
One Gulfport resident was not impressed.
A Fox News crew made its way to the Coast this week to cover the impact of Tropical Storm Cindy, which dropped as many as 10 inches of rain in some areas of the region.
Steve Harrigan of Fox News was standing in waist-deep water on Riverroad Drive in Gulfport when a young man waded along with a dog that was struggling to keep its head above water.
Harrigan pointed out the obvious predicament for the young man.
“This is a pretty tough way to walk a dog, isn’t it?,” Harrigan said.
The youth answers as he continues to stroll along with an unimpressed expression on his face, “Oh yeah, for sure. Very inconvenient … for anybody.”
Harrigan, anxious to get to the heart of the issue, follows up with another hard-hitting question, “It’s got to be done though, right?”
The unfazed Gulfport resident then explains exactly why he put his dog on a leash and led it through flood waters.
“Yeah, it does and I don’t want her peeing all over the house … because I’ve got to clean it up,” the anonymous young man says.
At that point, Harrigan stops in his tracks.
The young man remains dedicated to his mission and walks away without even the simplest acknowledgment that he had just been interviewed by the nation’s most-watched cable news network.
It was a moment of ridiculous melancholy, a scene that might have made its way into a Christopher Guest movie.
The clip lasts all of 20 seconds, but it will be forever etched in your memory if you take the time to watch it.
