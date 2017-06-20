Now that’s a big fish! New Mississippi swordfish record has big payout

Scott Cothran of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, now owns the Mississippi record for largest swordfish.
The Mississippi Commission on Marine Resources certified Cothran’s catch during Tuesday’s meeting. On a 37-foot Freeman called Pay Dirt at last weekend’s Billfish Classic, Cothran reeled in the 242-pound, 8.64-ounce fish, shattering the previous verified record of 75 pounds, which was caught in August 2007.
According to a previous report, Cothran and Capt. Ryan Kelly earned a check for $51,075 for the catch. Now that the record has been certified by the DMR, Pay Dirt will reel in a bonus of $325,000 plus a Petro Nissan Titan truck.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
