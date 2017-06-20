Scott Cothran of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., set the Mississippi record for swordfish at last weekend’s Billfish Classic when he reeled in a 242-pound, 8.64-ounce fish.
Outdoors

June 20, 2017

Now that’s a big fish! New Mississippi swordfish record has big payout

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

Scott Cothran of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, now owns the Mississippi record for largest swordfish.

The Mississippi Commission on Marine Resources certified Cothran’s catch during Tuesday’s meeting. On a 37-foot Freeman called Pay Dirt at last weekend’s Billfish Classic, Cothran reeled in the 242-pound, 8.64-ounce fish, shattering the previous verified record of 75 pounds, which was caught in August 2007.

According to a previous report, Cothran and Capt. Ryan Kelly earned a check for $51,075 for the catch. Now that the record has been certified by the DMR, Pay Dirt will reel in a bonus of $325,000 plus a Petro Nissan Titan truck.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

