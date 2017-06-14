Officials extend red snapper season

The federal red snapper season has been extended, the Department of Commerce announced Wednesday.
The red snapper season in both federal and state waters begins Thursday and concludes on Labor Day. Fridays, Saturday and Sundays, as well as July 3 and Fourth of July, are also included in the 39-day season.
“Our fishermen have suffered from an unfair unreasonably shrinking snapper season for the past decade, and this year’s season was almost non-existent,” Cong. Steven Palazzo said in a release. “I’m thankful that the new administration is willing to work with us to provide this emergency relief for our fishermen.’’
Coast anglers were upset at the NOAA’s original three-day federal season from May 26 to May 29.
Palazzo’s letter was one of three sent this year to Department of Commerce officials. The first letter was sent in March prior to the announcement of the federal season and addressed the importance of access to red snapper.
The second letter was sent on May 15 following the announcement of the federal season. It addressed the lack of accurate data on a federal level and requested that the decision be re-evaluated.
The third letter that included the proposal and request for this federal extension was sent to the Department of Commerce on May 23.
