Who's on deck to replace Jim Henderson to call Saints games? Here are some options.

Jim Henderson, the legendary New Orleans Saints play-by-play announcer for the past 30 years, is hugged by Kristian Garic, left, a WWL sportscaster, and Deuce McAllister, a former Saints running back and a current WWL sportscaster, after Henderson announced his retirement at the WWL radio studios in New Orleans, La. Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. Matthew Hinton Advocate staff photo