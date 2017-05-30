Brewers promote Shuckers’ Taylor Jungmann to Triple-A

Biloxi Shuckers right-hander Taylor Jungmann was bumped up the ladder in the Milwaukee Brewers system on Tuesday.
The Brewers announced that Jungmann, who started the season in Milwaukee, has been promoted to Triple-A Colorado Springs.
He will be replaced by right-hander Corbin Burnes, who was transferred to Biloxi from Advanced-A Carolina.
Jungmann, 27, began the season with the Milwaukee Brewers and made one appearance, allowing one run in 2/3 innings. He was optioned to Biloxi on April 6 and made nine appearances with the Shuckers, six of them starts. He went 1-2 with a 4.36 earned run average, striking out 31 batters in 33 innings.
Burnes, 22, was a fourth-round pick by the Brewers in the 2016 draft out of St. Mary’s.
Burnes was 3-0 with a 2.02 ERA in 12 appearances in his rookie, splitting time between the Arizona League and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Burnes got off to a dominant start with the Advanced-A Carolina Mudcats this season. In 10 starts with the Mudcats, he was 5-0 with a 1.05 earned run average. He is currently holding opponents to a .181 batting average and has struck out 56 batters in 60.0 innings.
Burnes is rated as the No. 21 prospect for the Milwaukee Brewers according to MLBPipeline.com.
Jungmann is looking climb his way back to the big leagues after showing promise with the Brewers in 2015. He was 9-8 with a 3.77 ERA in 21 starts at Milwaukee.
He struggled to begin the season at Milwaukee last year, going 0-5 with a 7.76 ERA in eight games, including six starts.
Mobile rivalry
Entering Tuesday night’s game between the Shuckers and Mobile BayBears, Biloxi held a 25-23 advantage in the rivalry series.
This week’s five-game series makes the first meeting between the two teams since the BayBears became an affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. The Shuckers are 13-9 in games against Mobile at MGM Park.
The teams’ two ballparks, Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile and MGM Park in Biloxi, are separated by only 57 miles.
The two teams will meet 20 times during the 2017 campaign, 10 at each stadium.
Lyons clinic
The Biloxi Shuckers will host the first inaugural Shuckers Kids Clinic Wednesday and Thursday morning at MGM Park. The Kids Clinic aims to help youth baseball players improve their baseball skills while receiving instruction from Shuckers players and former Mets catcher Barry Lyons.
Lyons, a Biloxi native and Shuckers team ambassador, will lead the series of events. The 1986 World Series champion will enlist the help of current Shuckers players at the four camps over the course of the summer.
Camps on Wednesday and June 12 are targeted toward kids age 5-8. The Thursday and June 13 dates are intended for kids age 9-12.
Registration and sign-in begins at 8:30 am, and the clinics will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will receive a Shuckers Kids Clinic t-shirt, autographs from Lyons and Shuckers players, a Shuckers team photo, a ticket voucher for a 2017 game, Papa John’s pizza and pre-game recognition on the field before that night’s Shuckers game.
Kids are encouraged to bring their own baseball equipment and wear proper baseball attire, including a cap and athletic shoes or cleats. Water will be provided and parents are invited to stay during the camp.
The cost of registration is $60 per child. For more information or to reserve your child’s spot at a Shuckers Kids Clinic, contact Community Relations Coordinator Jenifer Truong at (228) 271-3469 or jtruong@biloxishuckers.com.
