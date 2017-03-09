Will MGM Park get a new name, and who now has the right to do that?

The City of Biloxi and the Shuckers have reached an agreement that resolves a lawsuit filed by Biloxi in December.
The city, on its website Thursday, announced it had reached an agreement with the Biloxi Shuckers over revenue from the video screen and naming rights to the field at MGM Park.
The city settled its dispute with Overtime Sports and Tim Bennett, the president of Overtime Sports and a part owner of the Shuckers.
The owners of the Biloxi Shuckers have agreed to pay the city $50,000 from video screen advertising within the park during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.
The city and the team also agreed to have a chancellor decide whether additional rent of $53,000 is still due for the inaugural season. The team and the city disagree over whether the team was allowed to prorate the rent for the inaugural season for when the team did not occupy the stadium. Each side believes its position is supported by the contract and have agreed to let a judge decide.
In addition, the city and the team agreed Thursday to return the field naming rights to the city, and the Shuckers and Overtime Sports have agreed to help maximize revenue from the naming, which could offer the sponsoring firm marketing exposure from the Conference USA Tournament, which will be televised nationally.
The city has published a request for proposals to name the field, with proposals due March 22.
