Biloxi Shuckers show kids reading pays

Reading pays for students under a new “Hit the Books” campaign announced Tuesday by the Biloxi Shuckers in partnership with Wal-Mart.
Team mascot Schooner the Seagull and other Shuckers’ team representatives will lead pep rallies and classroom visits at 19 Coast schools and reach more than 10,000 students who will receive a “Hit the Books” bookmark. that allows them to log the books they read.
Once a student has read six books and their list is verified by a teacher, the bookmark can be redeemed at the MGM Park box office for a ticket to a pre-determined Shuckers’ home game this season and to join an on-field parade before the game.
The tour will visit North Bay Elementary, Coast Episcopal and Bayou View Elementary on Friday, Vancleave Upper Elementary on Feb. 22, Gaston Point Elementary on Feb. 23, Gorenflo Elementary and Nativity BVM Elementary on March 3, Anniston Elementary on March 9, Harrison Central Elementary and Singing River Academy on March 15, North Woolmarket Elementary/Middle School, Hancock North Central Elementary and West Hancock Elementary on March 17, and St. Martin East Elementary on March 24.
