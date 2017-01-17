Shuckers tab Barry Lyons as team ambassador

Former Major League Baseball player Barry Lyons was announced Tuesday as a team ambassador for the Biloxi Shuckers.
Lyons, a Biloxi native, played for the Dodgers, Angels, White Sox and was a member of the 1986 world champion New York Mets.
Lyons will make appearances on behalf of the organization and serve as a team representative in the community.
“We are looking forward to having Barry serve as an ambassador for the Shuckers,” Shuckers general manager Chuck Arnold said in a press release. “His passion for his hometown and the game of baseball make him a perfect fit to expand our community initiatives and further promote the Shuckers throughout the Mississippi Gulf Coast.”
Lyons is a 1978 graduate of Biloxi High School and a 1984 graduate of Delta State. He was drafted by the Mets in 1982 and had a 14-year career in the pros. His Major League career lasted seven seasons.
“I am very excited to be joining the Biloxi Shuckers and looking forward to contributing to the overall success of the organization,” Lyons said in a press release. “I am excited about getting out in the community and promoting the Shuckers.”
Lyons, who has also served as a manager in the minor leagues, will also assist in organizing the Shuckers' youth baseball camps.
