Brewers give top honor to Shuckers’ Woodruff

For the second year in a row, a Biloxi Shucker is the Milwaukee Brewers Minor League Pitcher of the Year.
Mississippi State product Brandon Woodruff received the honor Tuesday following a breakout season at Biloxi. Fellow right-hander Javier Lopez won the award in Biloxi in 2015.
Woodruff finished 14-9 with a 2.68 ERA in 28 starts in 2016, spending time at both Single-A Brevard County (Fla.) and Biloxi.
Infielder Isan Diaz of Class-A Wisconsin was named the Brewers' Minor League Player of the Year after hitting 20 homers and knocking in 75 runs in 2016. He batted .264 and had 71 runs scored.
“Brandon and Isan have made significant strides this season which resulted in outstanding results on the field, and we’re very pleased to recognize their hard work with this honor,” Brewers farm system director Tom Flanagan said in a press release. “Their success is not only a credit to their efforts and dedication, but to the coaches and peers who helped them along the way. We congratulate both Brandon and Isan and look forward to their continued growth and development.”
With the Shuckers, Woodruff was 10-8 with a 3.01 ERA in 20 starts. He had a bumpy start at Biloxi after he was promoted to Double-A in May, but recovered nicely to close out the season on a dominant run. In his final 10 starts at Biloxi, Woodruff was 7-2 with 1.80 ERA with 75 strikeouts and 11 walks.
Woodruff, who is the first Mississippian to play for the two-year-old Shuckers, led all of minor league baseball with a total of 173 strikeouts in 158 innings.
The 6-foot-4 right-hander pitched well late in the season despite dealing with the death of his brother in a July ATV accident.
Woodruff was also named a Baseball America Minor League All-Star First Team earlier this month.
Woodruff, a native of Wheeler, was an 11th-round selection in the 2014 MLB Draft out of MSU.
