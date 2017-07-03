Former Tampa Bay Rays prospect Braxton Lee was named the Southern League Player of the Week on Monday. He was traded by the Rays to the Miami Marlins last week. He’s currently with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.
Former Tampa Bay Rays prospect Braxton Lee was named the Southern League Player of the Week on Monday. He was traded by the Rays to the Miami Marlins last week. He’s currently with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Tony Gutierrez AP
Former Tampa Bay Rays prospect Braxton Lee was named the Southern League Player of the Week on Monday. He was traded by the Rays to the Miami Marlins last week. He’s currently with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Tony Gutierrez AP

Baseball

July 03, 2017 11:34 AM

Miami Marlins prospect, Picayune native Braxton Lee lands another Southern League honor

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

It doesn’t matter where Braxton Lee hangs his helmet — all the Picayune native and former Ole Miss outfielder does is hit, hit, hit.

Lee was named the Southern League’s Player of the Week on Monday after hitting .571 with 12 hits, 19 total bases, a .609 on-base percentage, .905 slugging percentage and 1.513 OPS. Lee also walked twice, stole a base, scored six times and accumulated four extra-base hits with six RBIs.

Lee’s continued hot stretch comes a week after he was traded by the Tampa Bay Rays to the Miami Marlins. After opening the year with the Southern League’s Montgomery Biscuits, the Pearl River Community College product joined the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Monday marked the second time this season Lee has been named the Southern League’s Player of the Week. He also earned the honor May 21 while still with the Biscuits. A first-time all-star, Lee is hitting .337 with 17 extra-base hits, 22 RBIs, 52 runs scored, 13 stolen bases, a .403 on-base percentage and. .832 OPS. Lee is currently riding a 13-game hitting streak.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Shuckers' relief pitcher Bubba Derby talks about his new role in the bullpen

Shuckers' relief pitcher Bubba Derby talks about his new role in the bullpen 1:11

Shuckers' relief pitcher Bubba Derby talks about his new role in the bullpen

Shuckers struggle at the plate, fans still have fun 1:01

Shuckers struggle at the plate, fans still have fun
ZOOperstars invade MGM Park 2:25

ZOOperstars invade MGM Park

View More Video

Sports Videos