Miami Marlins prospect, Picayune native Braxton Lee lands another Southern League honor

It doesn’t matter where Braxton Lee hangs his helmet — all the Picayune native and former Ole Miss outfielder does is hit, hit, hit.
Lee was named the Southern League’s Player of the Week on Monday after hitting .571 with 12 hits, 19 total bases, a .609 on-base percentage, .905 slugging percentage and 1.513 OPS. Lee also walked twice, stole a base, scored six times and accumulated four extra-base hits with six RBIs.
Lee’s continued hot stretch comes a week after he was traded by the Tampa Bay Rays to the Miami Marlins. After opening the year with the Southern League’s Montgomery Biscuits, the Pearl River Community College product joined the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.
Monday marked the second time this season Lee has been named the Southern League’s Player of the Week. He also earned the honor May 21 while still with the Biscuits. A first-time all-star, Lee is hitting .337 with 17 extra-base hits, 22 RBIs, 52 runs scored, 13 stolen bases, a .403 on-base percentage and. .832 OPS. Lee is currently riding a 13-game hitting streak.
