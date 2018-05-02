Coast high school football coach 'surprised' school officials with his decision to step down

St. Stanislaus football coach Jeff Jordan has decided to step down after one campaign of leading the program.
Jordan was 6-6 in his lone season, leading the Rockachaws to the second round of the playoffs.
“It's been a great run for me,” Jordan said Wednesday. “I've been coaching for 30 years. I feel like I've done everything I've wanted to do as a coach. I want to thank St. Stanislaus administration, the kids and coaches. I really enjoyed being there. There will always be a special place in my heart for the program, but it's time to take care of me.”
Jordan has plans to open up a business in Old Town Bay St. Louis, but he did not disclose what type of business that will be.
After Bill Conides stepped down from St. Stanislaus in January 2017 to become the head coach and athletic director at Denham Springs, Louisiana, Jordan was promoted to replace him. He worked as an assistant for two seasons under Conides prior to that.
Jordan plans to coach the SSC football team through the remainder of spring practice and work with the players in the weight room until the school has found his replacement.
Jordan informed SSC administration on Tuesday that he was moving on.
“They were surprised,” he said. “That was a very tough meeting on both parties' part. It wasn't easy for me to break that news to them. I still have have a great relationship with Barry Landry, the school's president, and Gary Blackburn, the principal. Those are two guys that will be friends of mine forever. They're great people. The school is in good hands with those men. It was hard to tell them because I have a solid bond and working relationship with both of them.”
“Meeting with the kids was even tougher because they weren't expecting it.”
Jordan said he made the decision to enter private business about 10 days ago.
“I hated to leave the kids, but there is never a good time,” he said. “I'm not sure this was the best timing for the program, but it happened to be the right timing for this venture. The only regret is I wished is it materialized in December. I really feel good that they'll promote from within because there is more than one top notch coach on the staff. Whoever it is will inherit a pretty good football team.”
Comments