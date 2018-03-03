Foul trouble dooms St. Martin girls in season-ending loss to Starkville

The St. Martin girls basketball team led Starkville 22-9 midway through the second quarter. Then Daphane White picked up her third foul and went to the bench.
With St. Martin’s 6-5 senior center out of the game, Starkville scored 15 straight points to take its first lead of the game and went on to a 56-43 victory in the quarterfinals of the MHSAA 6A tournament.
St.Martin coach Regina Bell said White’s foul trouble was the key to the game.
“It kind of took us out of our rhythm,” she said. “They played great. Starkville is very good team and we were unable to get our rhythm going.”
White returned to the game in the second half and scored two early baskets to give St. Martin it’s last lead at 30-29. But after that it was all Starkville in the battle of Lady Jackets, ending St. Martin’s season with a 25-4 record.
“It was a good season. We had a good ride,” Bell said. “We have six seniors and we’re going to miss them next season. But I’m looking for big things out of our younger kids.”
White, who has signed with Mississippi State, had 13 points and seven rebounds in the first half before leaving the game. She finished with game high totals of 22 points and 10 rebounds, but St. Martin didn’t get much production from the rest of the roster.
Starkville (26-2) had four players in double figures, led by Jariyah Covington and Tabreea Gandy with 15 points each.
Neither team shot particularly well. St. Martin was 18 of 46 from the floor and only 5 of 14 from the line. Starkville was 19 of 50 and out rebounded St. Martin 38-32.
