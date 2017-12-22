East Central star Tony Brown finally has his first D1 offer

East Central senior running back Tony Brown finally has his first Division I football offer.
Mississippi Valley State head coach Vincent Dancy called Brown on Friday to offer him a scholarship to the SWAC school.
“I’m just happy a D1 school offered me,” Brown said. “It feels great. A lot of people have been helping me get a D1 offer this whole season. For it to come, it’s just a blessing.”
Brown said he hadn’t heard much out of MVSU until now.
“They just got a new head coach and everything,” he said. “I guess they’re trying to get set up with him.”
Dancy had the interim tag removed from his title this week at MVSU. He replaces Rick Comegy, who was let go on Nov. 20.
Brown also holds scholarship offers from Mississippi College, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and East Mississippi Community College.
At 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, Brown has been largely overlooked by Division I programs in the region despite being named the Gatorade Player of the Year for Mississippi and receiving an All-USA selection from USA Today.
Following an outstanding senior season, Brown has seen somewhat of a jump in interest from the FBS level. He has an official visit planned for South Alabama on Feb. 2.
Brown said he plans to take his time and see what interest comes his way prior to National Signing Day on Feb. 7.
Brown rushed for 2,748 yards and accounted for 50 touchdowns total this season, leading East Central to a 13-1 record and a Class 4A South State title.
Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee
