Poplarville Hornets buzzing AP Top 10; Picayune, Stone, East Central also impress

The Sun Herald’s No. 1 team in Poplarville remained No. 7 in the latest Associate Press Mississippi high school football rankings.
Poplarville (5-0), which had a bye week before Friday’s Region 7-4A opener against Greene County, also leads the Class 4A poll with all 15 first-place votes.
Picayune is the only other Coast school getting attention in the overall rankings. The Tide (4-1) earned three points, 22 behind No. 10 Northwest Rankin.
The top seven spots in this week’s overall rankings remained unchanged with No. 1 West Point, No. 2 Pearl, No. 3 Tupelo, No. 4 Starkville, No. 5 Hattiesburg and No. 6 Madison Central ahead of the Hornets. No. 8 Oak Grove, No. 9 Olive Branch and NWR round out the Top 10.
The Tide also stayed at No. 4 in the Class 5A rankings. Stone High (3-1) earned six points, which ranks eighth in the classification.
Right behind the PHS Hornets in 4A is East Central (5-0) as the No. 2 team.
All Associated Press members in Mississippi are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Sun Herald; Commercial Dispatch; Bolivar Commercial; Greene County Herald; Hattiesburg American; Hattiesburg Post; Clarion-Ledger; Enterprise-Journal; Natchez Democrat; Oxford Eagle; Starkville Daily News; Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal; Vicksburg Post; WCBI-TV, Columbus; and WTVA-TV, Tupelo.
Mississippi Prep Polls
Here are Mississippi’s top high school football teams in each class as selected by a panel of Associated Press state sports writers.
Class Overall
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. West Point (12)
(5-0)
145
1
2. Pearl (3)
(6-0)
135
2
3. Tupelo
(5-0)
124
3
4. Starkville
(5-1)
90
4
5. Hattiesburg
(5-0)
85
5
6. Madison Central
(4-1)
70
6
7. Poplarville
(5-0)
40
7
8. Oak Grove
(4-1)
35
9
9. Olive Branch
(5-0)
32
10
10. Northwest Rankin
(4-1)
25
NR
Others receiving votes: Warren Central 11, Cleveland Central 8, Jackson Prep 6, East Central 5, Yazoo County 4, Picayune 3, North Panola 3, Philadelphia 2, Horn Lake 1, Simmons 1.
Class 6A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Pearl (12)
(6-0)
147
1
2. Tupelo (3)
(5-0)
138
2
3. Starkville
(5-1)
120
3
4. Madison Central
(4-1)
98
4
5. Oak Grove
(4-1)
54
5
Others receiving votes: Northwest Rankin 37, Warren Central 6.
Class 5A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. West Point (14)
(5-0)
149
1
2. Hattiesburg
(5-0)
133
2
3. Olive Branch
(5-0)
118
3
4. Picayune
(4-1)
91
4
5. Cleveland Central (1)
(6-0)
90
5
Others receiving votes: Natchez 7, Brookhaven 6, Stone 6.
Class 4A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Poplarville (15)
(5-0)
150
1
2. East Central
(5-0)
128
2
3. Pontotoc
(5-1)
117
T3
4. Louisville
(5-1)
109
T3
5. Greene County
(6-0)
84
5
Others receiving votes: Itawamba AHS 12.
Class 3A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. North Panola (13)
(5-0)
148
1
2. Yazoo County (2)
(5-0)
122
3
3. Jefferson Davis County
(5-1)
114
4
4. Hazlehurst
(5-0)
96
5
5. Charleston
(4-2)
80
2
Others receiving votes: South Pontotoc 40.
Class 2A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Philadelphia (15)
(6-0)
150
1
2. Calhoun City
(5-1)
129
2
3. Newton
(5-0)
118
3
4. Perry Central
(6-0)
110
4
5. East Webster
(5-1)
54
5
Others receiving votes: Scott Central 27, Eupora 12.
Class 1A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Simmons (15)
(5-0)
150
1
2. Nanih Waiya
(6-0)
134
2
3. Lumberton
(4-1)
110
3
4. Smithville
(5-1)
103
4
5. Noxapater
(4-1)
80
5
Others receiving votes: Ray Brooks 16, Biggersville 7.
MAIS
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Jackson Prep (15)
(6-0)
150
1
2. Jackson Aca.
(5-0)
134
2
3. Parklane Aca.
(6-0)
114
3
4. Madison-Ridgeland Aca.
(6-1)
103
4
5. Indianola Aca.
(6-0)
57
NR
Others receiving votes: Presbyterian Christian 24, Oak Forest, La. 12, Lamar School 6.
