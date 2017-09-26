Poplarville quarterback Antonio Barnes throws against Stone during the second quarter of their game at A.L. May Stadium in Perkinston on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. Barnes’ Hornets remain at No. 7 overall in the state and atop the Class 4A rankings in the latest Associated Press polls.
Poplarville quarterback Antonio Barnes throws against Stone during the second quarter of their game at A.L. May Stadium in Perkinston on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. Barnes’ Hornets remain at No. 7 overall in the state and atop the Class 4A rankings in the latest Associated Press polls. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com file
Poplarville quarterback Antonio Barnes throws against Stone during the second quarter of their game at A.L. May Stadium in Perkinston on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. Barnes’ Hornets remain at No. 7 overall in the state and atop the Class 4A rankings in the latest Associated Press polls. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com file

High School Sports

Poplarville Hornets buzzing AP Top 10; Picayune, Stone, East Central also impress

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

September 26, 2017 6:33 PM

The Sun Herald’s No. 1 team in Poplarville remained No. 7 in the latest Associate Press Mississippi high school football rankings.

Poplarville (5-0), which had a bye week before Friday’s Region 7-4A opener against Greene County, also leads the Class 4A poll with all 15 first-place votes.

Picayune is the only other Coast school getting attention in the overall rankings. The Tide (4-1) earned three points, 22 behind No. 10 Northwest Rankin.

The top seven spots in this week’s overall rankings remained unchanged with No. 1 West Point, No. 2 Pearl, No. 3 Tupelo, No. 4 Starkville, No. 5 Hattiesburg and No. 6 Madison Central ahead of the Hornets. No. 8 Oak Grove, No. 9 Olive Branch and NWR round out the Top 10.

The Tide also stayed at No. 4 in the Class 5A rankings. Stone High (3-1) earned six points, which ranks eighth in the classification.

Right behind the PHS Hornets in 4A is East Central (5-0) as the No. 2 team.

More Videos

Hancock High is off to a hot start this season 3:07

Hancock High is off to a hot start this season

Pause
Harrison Central pulls off stunning OT win vs Pascagoula 3:00

Harrison Central pulls off stunning OT win vs Pascagoula

East Central's Tony Brown doesn't care about numbers, sights set on state championship 1:54

East Central's Tony Brown doesn't care about numbers, sights set on state championship

'This isn't my first rodeo,' says Bay St. Louis acting police chief 2:05

'This isn't my first rodeo,' says Bay St. Louis acting police chief

Bozo’s burglar falls on mopped floor, not once, not twice… 1:16

Bozo’s burglar falls on mopped floor, not once, not twice…

Southern Miss ground game gets rolling 1:44

Southern Miss ground game gets rolling

Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 1:29

Casinos are in a 'great crab war'

First female priest: 'I wish it weren't a thing.' 1:28

First female priest: "I wish it weren't a thing."

Ocean Springs gets more than a passing grade 1:24

Ocean Springs gets more than a passing grade

Coast seafood industry is the story of the American Dream 2:10

Coast seafood industry is the story of the American Dream

  • Hancock High is off to a hot start this season

    Sun Herald sports reporter Patrich Ochs talks to Hancock High's new football coach Neil Lollar about their win over Ocean Springs and what to expect Friday against St. Martin. Also, Patrick Magee talks about the 4A and 2A region openers.

Hancock High is off to a hot start this season

Sun Herald sports reporter Patrich Ochs talks to Hancock High's new football coach Neil Lollar about their win over Ocean Springs and what to expect Friday against St. Martin. Also, Patrick Magee talks about the 4A and 2A region openers.

Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

All Associated Press members in Mississippi are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Sun Herald; Commercial Dispatch; Bolivar Commercial; Greene County Herald; Hattiesburg American; Hattiesburg Post; Clarion-Ledger; Enterprise-Journal; Natchez Democrat; Oxford Eagle; Starkville Daily News; Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal; Vicksburg Post; WCBI-TV, Columbus; and WTVA-TV, Tupelo.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

Mississippi Prep Polls

Here are Mississippi’s top high school football teams in each class as selected by a panel of Associated Press state sports writers.

Class Overall

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. West Point (12)

(5-0)

145

1

2. Pearl (3)

(6-0)

135

2

3. Tupelo

(5-0)

124

3

4. Starkville

(5-1)

90

4

5. Hattiesburg

(5-0)

85

5

6. Madison Central

(4-1)

70

6

7. Poplarville

(5-0)

40

7

8. Oak Grove

(4-1)

35

9

9. Olive Branch

(5-0)

32

10

10. Northwest Rankin

(4-1)

25

NR

Others receiving votes: Warren Central 11, Cleveland Central 8, Jackson Prep 6, East Central 5, Yazoo County 4, Picayune 3, North Panola 3, Philadelphia 2, Horn Lake 1, Simmons 1.

Class 6A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Pearl (12)

(6-0)

147

1

2. Tupelo (3)

(5-0)

138

2

3. Starkville

(5-1)

120

3

4. Madison Central

(4-1)

98

4

5. Oak Grove

(4-1)

54

5

Others receiving votes: Northwest Rankin 37, Warren Central 6.

Class 5A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. West Point (14)

(5-0)

149

1

2. Hattiesburg

(5-0)

133

2

3. Olive Branch

(5-0)

118

3

4. Picayune

(4-1)

91

4

5. Cleveland Central (1)

(6-0)

90

5

Others receiving votes: Natchez 7, Brookhaven 6, Stone 6.

Class 4A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Poplarville (15)

(5-0)

150

1

2. East Central

(5-0)

128

2

3. Pontotoc

(5-1)

117

T3

4. Louisville

(5-1)

109

T3

5. Greene County

(6-0)

84

5

Others receiving votes: Itawamba AHS 12.

Class 3A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. North Panola (13)

(5-0)

148

1

2. Yazoo County (2)

(5-0)

122

3

3. Jefferson Davis County

(5-1)

114

4

4. Hazlehurst

(5-0)

96

5

5. Charleston

(4-2)

80

2

Others receiving votes: South Pontotoc 40.

Class 2A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Philadelphia (15)

(6-0)

150

1

2. Calhoun City

(5-1)

129

2

3. Newton

(5-0)

118

3

4. Perry Central

(6-0)

110

4

5. East Webster

(5-1)

54

5

Others receiving votes: Scott Central 27, Eupora 12.

Class 1A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Simmons (15)

(5-0)

150

1

2. Nanih Waiya

(6-0)

134

2

3. Lumberton

(4-1)

110

3

4. Smithville

(5-1)

103

4

5. Noxapater

(4-1)

80

5

Others receiving votes: Ray Brooks 16, Biggersville 7.

MAIS

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Jackson Prep (15)

(6-0)

150

1

2. Jackson Aca.

(5-0)

134

2

3. Parklane Aca.

(6-0)

114

3

4. Madison-Ridgeland Aca.

(6-1)

103

4

5. Indianola Aca.

(6-0)

57

NR

Others receiving votes: Presbyterian Christian 24, Oak Forest, La. 12, Lamar School 6.

All Associated Press members in Mississippi are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Commercial Dispatch, Columbus; Bolivar Commercial, Cleveland; Greene County Herald, Leakesville; The Sun-Herald, Biloxi-Gulfport; Hattiesburg American, Hattiesburg; The Hattiesburg Post, Hattiesburg; The Clarion-Ledger, Jackson; Enterprise-Journal, Mc Comb; The Natchez Democrat, Natchez; The Oxford Eagle, Oxford; Starkville Daily News, Starkville; Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo; The Vicksburg Post, Vicksburg; WCBI-TV, Columbus; WTVA-TV, Tupelo.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hancock High is off to a hot start this season

View More Video