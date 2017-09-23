Special teams decide Biloxi, D’Iberville showdown in final seconds

More Videos 3:00 Harrison Central pulls off stunning OT win vs Pascagoula Pause 1:25 Watch QB Torrance Gibson discuss Gulf Coast's offensive outburst 3:06 Greene County's Michael King talks about his 6-0 Wildcats 0:55 Gulfport's TQ Newsome comes up big vs. St. Martin 3:02 'The truth of it is that we're grieving a child that's living' 2:37 How this community stepped up after 3 kids were diagnosed with same rare cancer 2:24 Why this family chose to protect others from their daughter's cancer diagnosis 2:24 3 kids in one small town have same rare cancer. Is Katrina or the oil spill to blame? 4:51 WATCH highlights from Gulf Coast's 42-41 win over Itawamba 1:29 Casinos are in a 'great crab war' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Biloxi beats D’Iberville with last-second field goal Biloxi discovered its passing game in the second half against D’Iberville while running back Kenyatta Harrell moved the ball on the ground to set up Cade Ganey’s game winning field goal for a 26-23 upset win. Biloxi discovered its passing game in the second half against D’Iberville while running back Kenyatta Harrell moved the ball on the ground to set up Cade Ganey’s game winning field goal for a 26-23 upset win. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

