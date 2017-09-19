Prep roundup: Gulfport, Vancleave, Ocean Springs and George County all pick up big wins

Gulfport swept rival Harrison Central on Tuesday 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-16). Jayden Bishop and Dywana Parker led GHS with nine kills and one block apiece. Brooklynn Montana had a team-high 12 service points. Aley Woodberry added four kills and three blocks, while Alexus Marsh tallied six kills.
Vancleave def. Greene County 3-0 (25-4, 25-9, 25-4): Sierra Buxton led VHS (21-4, 6-0) with 11 kills. Paige Davis had 19 assists and Autumn Pierce added 10 aces.
Ocean Springs def. St. Martin 3-0 (25-15, 25-9, 25-18): Kennedy Bahr led OSHS (20-7, 5-0) with nine digs. Abby Murrell had nine assists and three aces. Kaytie Rutland had nine kills and four aces. Peyton Emperley had 18 assists and four aces. Amberly Blowers added seven aces with three kills. Amelia Moore contributed 10 kills, two aces and eight digs.
George County def. Oak Grove 3-1: Samantha Holland led GCHS (10-6, 3-1) with seven kills and five aces. Tori Havens had six kills. Shelby Jones recorded four solo blocks, three assisted blocks and six kills.
Other scores: Long Beach def. West Harrison 3-0 (25-10, 26-24, 25-22).
