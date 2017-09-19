Gulfport's Alexus Marsh blocks the ball while competing against Biloxi on Tuesday, September 13, 2016, at Gulfport High. Marsh helped GHS beat Harrison Central on Tuesday.
Gulfport's Alexus Marsh blocks the ball while competing against Biloxi on Tuesday, September 13, 2016, at Gulfport High. Marsh helped GHS beat Harrison Central on Tuesday. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com file
Gulfport's Alexus Marsh blocks the ball while competing against Biloxi on Tuesday, September 13, 2016, at Gulfport High. Marsh helped GHS beat Harrison Central on Tuesday. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com file

High School Sports

Prep roundup: Gulfport, Vancleave, Ocean Springs and George County all pick up big wins

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

September 19, 2017 9:30 PM

Gulfport swept rival Harrison Central on Tuesday 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-16). Jayden Bishop and Dywana Parker led GHS with nine kills and one block apiece. Brooklynn Montana had a team-high 12 service points. Aley Woodberry added four kills and three blocks, while Alexus Marsh tallied six kills.

Vancleave def. Greene County 3-0 (25-4, 25-9, 25-4): Sierra Buxton led VHS (21-4, 6-0) with 11 kills. Paige Davis had 19 assists and Autumn Pierce added 10 aces.

Ocean Springs def. St. Martin 3-0 (25-15, 25-9, 25-18): Kennedy Bahr led OSHS (20-7, 5-0) with nine digs. Abby Murrell had nine assists and three aces. Kaytie Rutland had nine kills and four aces. Peyton Emperley had 18 assists and four aces. Amberly Blowers added seven aces with three kills. Amelia Moore contributed 10 kills, two aces and eight digs.

George County def. Oak Grove 3-1: Samantha Holland led GCHS (10-6, 3-1) with seven kills and five aces. Tori Havens had six kills. Shelby Jones recorded four solo blocks, three assisted blocks and six kills.

Other scores: Long Beach def. West Harrison 3-0 (25-10, 26-24, 25-22).

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

St. Martin wants to defeat Gulfport for first time since 2003 in 4-6A regional opener

St. Martin wants to defeat Gulfport for first time since 2003 in 4-6A regional opener 2:58

St. Martin wants to defeat Gulfport for first time since 2003 in 4-6A regional opener
Watch Greene County QB Derrick Grice discuss win at Long Beach 1:09

Watch Greene County QB Derrick Grice discuss win at Long Beach
Watch Greene County coach Michael King recap Wildcats' win 1:27

Watch Greene County coach Michael King recap Wildcats' win

View More Video