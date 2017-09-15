More Videos

    Watch Greene County's final drive in the last seconds of the fourth quarter to score a touchdown and defeat Long Beach, 20-14, on Friday, September 15, 2017.

Watch Greene County's final drive in the last seconds of the fourth quarter to score a touchdown and defeat Long Beach, 20-14, on Friday, September 15, 2017. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

High School Sports

Greene County stuns Long Beach to take battle of undefeateds

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

September 15, 2017 9:31 PM

In what was an offensive struggle for much of Friday night's meeting between undefeated teams Long Beach and Greene County it was a late offensive surge by the visitors that ended up making the difference.

The Wildcats tied the game midway through the fourth quarter and delivered the decisive blow on a 2-yard run by quarterback Derrick Grice with under 25 seconds remaining to take the 20-14 contest at Lumpkin-Magee Stadium.

Greene County struck first, capping its opening possession with a 3-yard plunge into the end zone by Grice.

It took a while for the Bearcats to find its groove offensively, but mid-way through the second quarter the hosts found pay dirt. Running back Dennis Andrews' 25-yard touchdown run up the middle capped an eight-play, 87-yard drive with 4:52 remaining in the half.

With 9:47 remaining in the game Andrews gave the Bearcats some breathing room, scoring on a 12-yard run around the left side.

The home advantage was short lived as Grice led GCHS down the field on its next possession and scored on an 8-yard run. The athletic Wildcats QB tied the game at 14-14 on a successful 2-point conversion run around the right side with 6:08 remaining.

Long Beach visits Pearl River Central next Friday to open its Region 4-5A schedule. Greene County will visit Moss Point.

Check back at SunHerald.com for more from Friday night's game.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

