Greene County stuns Long Beach to take battle of undefeateds

In what was an offensive struggle for much of Friday night's meeting between undefeated teams Long Beach and Greene County it was a late offensive surge by the visitors that ended up making the difference.
The Wildcats tied the game midway through the fourth quarter and delivered the decisive blow on a 2-yard run by quarterback Derrick Grice with under 25 seconds remaining to take the 20-14 contest at Lumpkin-Magee Stadium.
Greene County struck first, capping its opening possession with a 3-yard plunge into the end zone by Grice.
It took a while for the Bearcats to find its groove offensively, but mid-way through the second quarter the hosts found pay dirt. Running back Dennis Andrews' 25-yard touchdown run up the middle capped an eight-play, 87-yard drive with 4:52 remaining in the half.
With 9:47 remaining in the game Andrews gave the Bearcats some breathing room, scoring on a 12-yard run around the left side.
The home advantage was short lived as Grice led GCHS down the field on its next possession and scored on an 8-yard run. The athletic Wildcats QB tied the game at 14-14 on a successful 2-point conversion run around the right side with 6:08 remaining.
Long Beach visits Pearl River Central next Friday to open its Region 4-5A schedule. Greene County will visit Moss Point.
Check back at SunHerald.com for more from Friday night's game.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments